The entire world collectively breathed a sigh of relief — and maybe muttered a “cool cool cool cool cool cool” — when our favourite comedy cop show Brooklyn Nine-Nine was rescued and renewed after it faced the chop in season five. The gang from the 99th precinct are like family to us, and we’re ready to welcome them back with open arms (or embark on the 100th re-watch). Led by Saturday Night Live alumni Andy Samberg as the cheeky joker Jake Peralta, and accompanied by his other half (toit nups for the win) Detective Amy Santiago and the lovable Captain Holt, the B99 team are here to stay.

But how can Aussies catch the award-winning comedy show? Canstar Blue is here to give you the 911 on all things Brooklyn Nine-Nine. NINE-NINE!

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Australia

To watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Australia, you can tune into Netflix for the first six seasons, with the seventh season expected to land on Netflix and SBS On Demand from February 7, 2021. You can also purchase or rent individual episodes from all seven seasons on iTunes, Google Play and Fetch.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix

The first six seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are available to stream on Netflix Australia. The highly anticipated seventh season will be making its way to the platform on February 7, 2021.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine on SBS On Demand

Every episode of the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be available on SBS On Demand, which is free to subscribe to. Uploaded weekly from February 7, 2021, these episodes will only be available for 35 days from their uploaded date.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine on iTunes

If you’re keen on poking your head into the 99th precinct but aren’t ready to commit to a Netflix subscription, you may want to check out all individual episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49, with individual seasons costing between $22.99 and $27.99.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can make a brief appearance with Jake and the gang and catch a few episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99, with individual seasons ranging between $22.49 and $35.99.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Fetch

Brooklyn Nine-Nine can be purchased by Fetch users, either as individual episodes for $2.99, or full seasons for $19.99.

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows Jake Peralta (Samberg), an immature but talented NYPD detective working for the fictional 99th police precinct of Brooklyn, and the shenanigans of his colleagues. The team is headed by the tough-shelled Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), and also includes Jake’s (now) wife Detective Amy Santiago, the precinct’s civilian administrator Gina Linetti (that’s right, Chelsea Peretti is back!), Lieutenant Terrance ‘Terry’ Jeffords (Terry Crews), tough-as-nails Detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and clumsy Detective Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio). Together, the team tackle the crime of New York City — admittedly, sometimes not very well, but always with a laugh.

What can we expect in season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

After the team successfully captures Commissioner Kelly for his crimes, Madeline Wuntch is elected commissioner — resulting in some change of power. Captain Holt is demoted as leader of the 99 to patrol officer, and appoints none other than Lieutenant Jeffords to take over his role. The team will have to adjust to the major change, as well as welcoming back Gina Linetti (honestly, thank god), all while balancing Jake and Amy starting a family.

Catch up on seasons 1-6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

If you’ve never landed in the B99 precinct before, then now’s the perfect time. You’ve got some time before season seven hits, and if you really apply yourself (and maybe ignore all your responsibilities) you may just able to get through the seasons in time. To help you out, check out Netflix, iTunes, Google Play and Fetch. Noice.

