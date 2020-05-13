Bundesliga to resume season and how to watch it in Australia

Football is coming home! Well, to your TV anyway (sorry England, maybe next World Cup). That’s right, after the cancellation of many sporting events, leagues and codes around the world in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bundesliga – Germany’s top football tier – is returning to stadiums and screens on May 17.

Even if you weren’t a fan of the German league before, we can all agree that after almost two months without sport, seeing footballers hit the field feels right. So, whether you’re a newbie or an old-hand at the German league, find out how to watch the Bundesliga below.

How to watch the Bundesliga

To tune in for all your German football needs, you can watch the Bundesliga on Kayo, Foxtel, as well as through beIN SPORTS.

Bundesliga on Kayo

Offering plenty of football content for sports fans, Kayo has been showcasing previous season highlights and documentaries to keep you going until live sports returns to our screens. With the Bundesliga the first football league to resume its season, Kayo will showcase nine matches – seven of which will be live, while the other two will be available on demand – allowing you to catch up on the full matchday action.

Bundesliga on Foxtel

Through Foxtel’s Sport Package, you can watch the Bundesliga through the beIN SPORTS channel (channel 513), where you can view all nine matches of each matchday either live or on demand.

Bundesliga on beIN SPORTS

While you can tune into beIN SPORTS via Foxtel, you can also get beIN SPORTS as a separate service, ideal for when you’re after just your football fix. beIN SPORTS will also be showing all fixtures of the Bundesliga’s matchday 26 return, either as a live stream or on-demand replay and will likely show all fixtures of future matchdays.

Bundesliga Matchday 26 Fixtures

Here are the first matches of the Bundesliga’s return on matchday 26:

Borussia Dortmund Vs. FC Schalke 04 – 7:30am (AEST) Sunday, May 17

RB Leipzig Vs. Sport-Club Freiburg – 7:30am (AEST) Sunday, May 17

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Vs. Hertha Berlin – 7:30am (AEST) Sunday, May 17

Fortuna Dusseldorf Vs. SC Paderborn 07 – 7:30am (AEST) Sunday, May 17

FC Augsburg Vs. VFL Wolfsburg – 7:30am (AEST) Sunday, May 17

Eintracht Frankfurt Vs. Borussia Monchengladbach – 10:30am (AEST), Sunday, May 17

FC Koln Vs. FSV Mainz 05 – 7:30am (AEST) Monday, May 18

FC Union Berlin Vs. Bayern Munich – 10:00am (AEST) Monday, May 18

SV Werder Bremen Vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen – 12:30pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 19

How many matchdays are in the Bundesliga?

The Bundesliga has 34 matchday fixtures, meaning there’s still a few months’ worth of football to go at the time of writing, although there is currently no word as to whether the entirety of the season will be played out, and if the post-season structure will remain the same, or if it will be shortened due to the effects of COVID-19. But whether it’s for one weekend or one month, it’s good to have football back on the telly.

