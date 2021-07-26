How to watch the CrossFit Games in Australia

If you’re a fan of CrossFit, chances are you’ve heard of the ‘CrossFit Games’ – a showcase of the fittest individuals on the planet. With CrossFit becoming a word synonymous with fitness and working out over recent years, it’s no surprise that it has also grown in popularity, with spectators and fans all over the world tuning into live and delayed broadcasting.

For Aussie fans, watching the events of the day has proved a tough challenge in itself, with most of us having to settle for highlights and replays. However, after a cloud of doubt with COVID wrecking havoc on qualifying rounds, the 2021 Games looks to get underway. To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, read on to find out where you’ll be able to watch the 2021 CrossFit Games.

What are the CrossFit Games?

The CrossFit Games is essentially a series of gruelling physical tests, such as rope climbs, deadlifts, Olympic lifts and a variety of other exercises, with competitors aiming to be crowned the Fittest on Earth. Started back in 2007, the CrossFit Games has grown along with the workout regime to become a known event around the world.

Qualifying stages are held in Sanctionals, along with what’s known as The Open, where the successful competitors are then invited to the CrossFit Games.

When does the 2021 CrossFit Games start?

The 2021 CrossFit Games are set to get underway on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, with the competition returning to Madison, Wisconsin, where the 2019 CrossFit Games were also held.

How can I watch the CrossFit Games?

Previous years of the CrossFit Games have seen limited options for viewers, with broadcasting rights generally staying within the CrossFit community. However, after an expansion to be more inclusive for worldwide fans, the Games have recently become more available on social media and livestreams.

Currently, Aussie fitness fans can watch via the official CrossFit YouTube channel, or the official CrossFit Games website, with the site also offering a timeline of events, leaderboards and competitors.

There is currently no news if you have to sign up or pay for coverage, although you will have to sign up to an account to access the full extent of the official CrossFit Games website.

