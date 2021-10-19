How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm in Australia

Larry David described the premise of Curb Your Enthusiasm as a reflection to people ‘living their lives with a projected sense of false enthusiasm.” What better antidote to the Instagram era than a show whose main goal is to shake off the fakery and slice everyone evenly. For the uninitiated, the show follows a slightly inflated version of grumpy Larry David as he does exactly what he likes, much to the chagrin of everyone else. It sounds dry, but as it’s been going for over a decade now, it seems like we all must see a little of ourselves in the interminable David. Find out how to watch every episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm

All 11 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to stream on BINGE and Foxtel, or you can rent or buy the series on iTunes and Microsoft Movies and TV.

Curb Your Enthusiasm on BINGE

All 10 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to stream on BINGE, with the 11th season available from October 25.

After some more comedy truths? Check out what's on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month.

Curb Your Enthusiasm on Foxtel Now

All 10 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to stream on Foxtel, with the 11th season available from October 25.

Curb Your Enthusiasm on iTunes

All 10 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to rent or buy from iTunes, including a box set. A season will set you back around $14.99, with the full series box set (seasons one to 10) costing $89.99.

Curb Your Enthusiasm on Microsoft

All 10 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to rent or buy from Microsoft. A season ranges from $23 to $35 or you can purchase individual seasons for $3.49.

What is Curb Your Enthusiasm about?

Larry David plays a slightly maniacal, ardently sardonic version of himself, living the lush life off his winnings from Seinfeld (just like the real-life Larry). The series follows David’s everyday interactions as he stubbornly fumbles through life, refusing to budge an inch on anything. The result is nearly 100 episodes of surprisingly hilarious and relatable moments, but with its fair share of nearly unwatchable faux pas along the way. Anyone susceptible to slight embarrassment should probably steer clear of this one.

