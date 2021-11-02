How to Watch Dickinson in Australia

Lovers of Emily Dickinson take a sharp turn to the left, and keep turning until you’re totally turned around and Dickinson is outta sight, outta mind. For everyone else who came for a stupidly fun show starring Hailee Steinfeld as a happily reimagined, fiercely feminist, slightly surreal Emily Dickinson (there is a part where she does air guitar to Lizzo), sit down and get ready. Over three seasons Dickinson will take you on a journey, trailing a highly fictionalised version of Emily Dickinson as she defies the expectations of her day in a determined bid to pen some of the greatest work in American history. There are no bones about it, this is a definite re-write and it won’t please everybody, but it is ultimately a loving rendition of a poet who, despite never knowing Lizzo, was an unheralded but bona fide baddie in her day. If that’s not worth a watch, then what is? Find out how to catch every episode of Dickinson in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Dickinson

You can stream all three seasons of Dickinson on Apple TV from November 5, 2021.

Watch Dickinson season three

Apple TV has exclusive streaming rights to all three seasons of Dickinson, available from November 5, 2021.

What is Dickinson about?

Dickinson is the story of renowned poet Emily Dickinson, but not as you might imagine it. Featuring Steinfeld as Dickinson, the series makes a serious bid to give us a 21st century perspective into Dickinson’s 1800’s life. Emily gives a push at gender, society, roles, love, expectations and limitations of a woman, all while living a slightly elevated existence in her imagination (elevated as in Wiz Khalifa literally plays the character Death). It gives an entirely new life to the dead poet, and can’t be doubted as a pretty silly, but fun ride.

What can we expect from season three of Dickinson?

Season three of Dickinson plunges us into the Civil War, a terrible time for America, but a pretty productive one for Emily. As the world continues to shatter around her, she must lean heavily on her art and her ability to inspire hope in those around her.

