How to watch Drive to Survive in Australia

F1 is either a button on your keyboard, or one of the most exhilarating motorsport leagues in the world. While the league itself is good enough on its own, Drive to Survive engaged viewers around the world, providing a fresh set of tires for the already electric sport. Car crashes, personality clashes and some gruesome gashes make up just a few of the moments in the exciting series. But how can you watch Drive to Survive as it line ups for another season? Read on with Canstar Blue to find out how you can watch arguably the worlds’ favourite motorsport series.

How to watch Drive to Survive

There are 20 drivers in a Formula 1 grid, but only one streaming service that gives you access to Drive to Survive, with Netflix the sole host of the show.

Watch Drive to Survive on Netflix

Netflix is the creative mind behind the uber-successful racing docuseries, and therefore the owner of the exclusive rights to the show.

What is Drive to Survive about?

Drive to Survive is a docu-series that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look as the F1 season progresses. From interviews with drivers as they compete for pole position through to board meetings of millionaire-team owners, Drive to Survive looks to explore the world of Formula 1 from top to bottom, showcasing the very-real reactions as the high-intensity sport progresses throughout its season.

What can we expect in season four of Drive to Survive?

The finale of the 2021 season of Formula 1 was a chaotic one — young gun Max Verstappen pipped seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, albeit controversially, in what many considered the race of the season. While this finale was entertaining on its own, fans of Drive to Survive can expect a drama-filled finale to the next season, where some strong personalities will clash. With a release date still unconfirmed, previous seasons have been released around February or March, giving an indication of when fans may be able to begin lining the starting grid.

Photo Credits: Abdul Razak Latif/shutterstock.com