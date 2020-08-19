Zendaya’s angsty teen drama Euphoria made headlines after it premiered in 2019 on HBO, garnering attention almost immediately thanks to its stellar Gen Z/Millennial line-up. Alongside ex-Disney Channel sweetheart Zendaya, the show boasts the talent of The Kissing Booth alumni Jacob Elordi, model and trans activist Hunter Schafer, as well as Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Instagram celeb Barbie Ferreira and Grey’s Anatomy’s Eric Dane.

Created by Sam Levinson, the explicit Euphoria was quickly dubbed America’s answer to the popular British Skins due to its relatable high school characters and its X-rated themes (only Euphoria manages to make the Brits look tame). It was welcomed with open arms from younger audiences, and both critiqued and praised (8 Emmy nods) by critics for its controversial and honest depiction of teen sex, drugs and addiction, identity, sexuality and trauma.

As big as it was in the States, Euphoria never reached the same audience numbers Down Under purely due to its accessibility. The eight-part series found its home on the American channel HBO and, as a result, Aussies were pretty much left out of the clique. Thankfully, there is a new solution to all of this: Foxtel’s newest sister streaming service, BINGE, has added Euphoria to its growing catalogue of exclusive American TV hits and is available to all subscribers to stream on-demand now.

How to watch Euphoria in Australia

To watch Euphoria in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now or iTunes. BINGE and Foxtel Now offer the entire first season (there is currently no other seasons, however a second has been commissioned), whilst iTunes offers viewers the choice to either purchase and download individual episodesm or the entire eight-episode season.

Euphoria on BINGE

With the recent launch of BINGE, popular shows previously only available on Foxtel have made their way over to the new streaming platform. This means the entire first season of Euphoria is now available to stream, with the second season – once it’s released – expected to be streamed directly from the US so you can keep up with all the drama.

Euphoria on Foxtel

When we hear HBO in Australia, we usually think Foxtel — and this time is no different, with the streaming platform providing the entire first season of Euphoria. Unfortunately, it will come at a bit of a price. While BINGE will only cost you a minimum of $10/month (and a maximum of $18), to stream Euphoria on Foxtel you’ll need to at least subscribe to Foxtel Now — which will set you back $25/month. If you’re thinking about Foxtel but keen on more than just Euphoria, it may also be worth exploring Foxtel Packages.

Euphoria on iTunes

If you have a certain episode in mind (Larry Stylinson fanfic, perhaps?) and you’re running low on funds, then iTunes could be for you. Purchase single episodes of Euphoria for just $3.50, or the entire season for $24.99.

What is Euphoria about?

A loose adaption of the Israeli show of the same name, Euphoria stars Zendaya as Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict who emerges fresh from rehab with zero intentions to stay clean. The show follows Rue and the troubled teens that circle amongst her, including Jules (Hunter Schafer), a transgender girl who quickly befriends Rue upon her arrival into town. Elordi stars as Nate, a high school athlete who masks his sexual insecurities with his anger issues and Eric Dane as his father who hides secrets from Nate and his family — secrets which include Jules. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (we don’t want to give too much away!).

What can we expect from season two of Euphoria?

It was confirmed in 2019 that a second season of Euphoria will be happening — in fact, the entire second season has been written and the cast and crew are eagerly awaiting on a safe time to shoot. Season one left us on a cliff-hanger as Rue overdoses, but Zendaya is confirmed to reprise her role so we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of her.

Catch up on season one of Euphoria

If you’re a fan of Skins, Zendaya, or OTT teen drama and haven’t been able to catch Euphoria, now’s your chance. And if you’ve seen it before, you can always watch it again (and again, and again). Once you’ve done all that, you check out other shows and movies that newcomer BINGE has to offer, with plenty more in the pipeline to keep you glued to the couch.

Photo Credit: HBO.com