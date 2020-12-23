If you’re missing Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco or Grey’s Anatomy’s T.R. Knight, then you’ll love The Flight Attendant — the new whodunnit miniseries to rival that of Big Little Lies. A story of how your life can change overnight, the show follows Cuoco’s character, a flight attendant named Cassie, who wakes up in a hotel room next to the dead body of a passenger from her flight, and begins to question her life choices. As you would!

Ready to buckle in for a rocky ride? Read on to find out where you can watch The Flight Attendant here in Australia.

How to watch The Flight Attendant in Australia

To watch The Flight Attendant in Australia, you can tune into BINGE and Foxtel Now to stream all eight episodes of the first season.

The Flight Attendant on BINGE

The Flight Attendant is available to stream on BINGE, with all eight episodes available directly from the US. Thanks to BINGE’s links to Foxtel, a large chunk of American television is making its way to the streaming platform.

If BINGE's huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier.

The Flight Attendant on Foxtel Now

Stream all eight episodes of The Flight Attendant on Foxtel Now. BINGE and Foxtel Now are somewhat sisters in the streaming world, so this was to be expected.

What is The Flight Attendant about?

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, The Flight Attendant is a whodunnit miniseries following Cassie (played by Cuoco) who becomes the prime suspect in a murder mystery investigation. A reckless alcoholic who spends her ‘layovers’ sleeping with men she picks up from her flights, Cassie finds herself in hot water when she wakes up in the wrong room after a rough night out in Thailand — next to the dead body of a passenger. Unable to piece together the events from the night before, Cassie flees the scene and pretends like nothing happened. However, when she returns to New York, the FBI question her layover in Bangkok — and Cassie does too. Could she be the killer, and just not remember, or is she innocent?

Photo Credit: BINGE