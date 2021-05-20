How to watch the Friends Reunion in Australia

Could we BE any more excited? That’s right people, the cast of Friends – the iconic late 90s/early 00s sitcom – are returning for a reunion special, and there’s sure to be plenty of tears, laughs and throwbacks during the special. But while we’re busy doing our best Janice-inspired ‘Oh. My. God.’, where exactly can Aussies tune in to catch up with some old friends? Find out how to watch the Friends Reunion special in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Friends Reunion

American audiences are able to tune into HBO to catch the Friends Reunion, but there is currently no word as to when the reunion special will be aired in Australia, or who will host it. That’s because HBO, and its streaming platform HBO Max, are currently not available in Australia, although HBO-owned content, such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Westworld and Euphoria, are available through services such as BINGE and Foxtel. So while there’s been no official word for an Australian release, Foxtel and BINGE look to have the edge over other streaming platforms, so keep your eyes peeled for any mail directed to Miss Chanandler Bong.

When will the Friends Reunion air?

The Friends Reunion will be airing on May 27, 2021 in the US, with again, no word of an Australian release date or time. We’re hoping we’re not on a break, we need this.

What is the Friends Reunion about?

The Friends Reunion will be just that – a reunion between the cast members, who reportedly haven’t all been in a room together for a very, very long time. Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry will reunite on recreated sets of the iconic show, along with guest appearances from recurring characters, although there’s sure to be a few surprise appearances.

Fans will be treated to table reads, behind-the-scenes gossip and reenactments as the cast members go back through their favourite moments of the 10-season show, as well as discussing the impact of the show since the lights were turned off at Central Perk.

And while there’s no word as to whether us Aussies will be invited to the reunion, you can always jump into your favourite recliner chair and re-watch the entire Friends series to help take your mind off it.

Photo Credit: HBO