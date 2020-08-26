Namedrop Ms. Chanandler Bong or Princess Consuela Banana Hammock in any conversation and you’ll be hard pressed finding someone who doesn’t know what you’re talking about, and you can thank iconic 90s sitcom Friends for that. Officially premiering 26 years ago, the show about six friends living in New York remains a cult classic to this day, with plenty of memorable quotes, antics and scenarios to keep the show close to our hearts.

You may have done a Ross and Rachel and taken a break from the show in recent years, but you can officially title this ‘The One Where Australia Can Watch Friends On Multiple Streaming Platforms’ because we’ve got some news for you. All 10 seasons and 236 episodes of the sitcom are heading to both Netflix and newcomer BINGE on September 17.

Could this BE any more exciting?

Sound the alarm, this is *Phoebe voice* brand new information: all 10 seasons of #Friends are coming to Netflix in Australia from September 17! pic.twitter.com/riAyHmY1ku — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) August 18, 2020

How to watch Friends in Australia

Currently, Friends is available to watch on Stan and through iTunes, although come September 17 you’ll be able to catch Friends on Netflix and BINGE as well, with all 10 seasons and 236 episodes available across all platforms.

Watch Friends on BINGE

Foxtel’s streaming sister BINGE is finding its footing in the competitive world of on-demand television, but more shows and movies are being added by the day. It’s a pretty big win for them to snatch up Friends, and you’ll be able to stream all ten seasons on the platform in September.

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

BINGE Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Watch Friends on Netflix

The sitcom has always been available on American Netflix, however us Aussies have been complaining for years that we missed out. Luckily, Netflix listened and are finally answering our prayers with all 10 seasons now coming Down Under.

Watch Friends on Stan

You may or may not be aware that Friends has been available to stream on Stan since pretty much as soon as the Aussie platform launched — and for a long time, it was the only place Aussies had access to the show. It’s currently unclear if the show will be leaving or staying after September 17, so if you’re a subscriber keep your eyes peeled.

Watch Friends on iTunes

Alternatively, like most successful TV shows, you can pick and mix on iTunes based on what you’re after. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.50, seasons for $29.99 each, or the entire series for $159.99, and have it for good once you’ve paid.

If you’re keen to revisit Central Perk, get ready to say How you doin’? as Friends drops on Netflix Australia and BINGE on September 17.