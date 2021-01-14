Hey Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. Did you miss me? This just in; the 2010s drama following the lives of the privileged few upper-class teenagers of the Upper East Side may be over, but it will never go out of style. Just like Blair’s headbands, Gossip Girl will reign supreme until the end of time.

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably desperately craving a re-watch and a bit of Lonely Boy, S, B, Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald. Unfortunately, the iconic show was recently stripped from Netflix (a controversial move, but, in the words of Dan Humphrey — “you’re no one until you’re talked about”), but never fear. We at Canstar Blue has done some digging and rounded up everywhere in Australia you can still catch the show that made Serena van der Woodson and Blair Waldorf household names.

You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl.

How to watch Gossip Girl in Australia

To watch Gossip Girl in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Stan, or Foxtel Now to stream all six seasons, or you can purchase or rent and download individual episodes on iTunes and Google Play.

Gossip Girl on BINGE

All six seasons of Gossip Girl have been picked up by BINGE, landing on the streaming service in 2021.

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.



Gossip Girl on Stan

All six seasons of Gossip Girl have also been picked up by Stan in 2021, the Aussie streaming platform.

Gossip Girl on Foxtel Now

Every season of Gossip Girl is also available to stream on Foxtel Now — which is unsurprising, as a sister streaming platform to BINGE.

Gossip Girl on iTunes

If you feel like logging onto Gossip Girl but aren’t ready to commit to the lifestyles of the rich and famous, then you may want to go old school and check out Gossip Girl on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, individual seasons for $14.99 each or all six seasons for $109.99.

Gossip Girl on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can get in with the cool kids by catching a few episodes here and there of Gossip Girl on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each or individual seasons ranging between $17.99 and $26.99.

What is Gossip Girl about?

Based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar and produced by Josh Schwartz (The O.C., Dynasty), Gossip Girl is a teen drama based on the scandalous lives of privileged adolescents living in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Thanks to “Gossip Girl”, a ruthless and anonymous blogger who controls their lives through gossip (duh), scandals and blackmail, everyone knows them; It Girl Serena van der Woodson (Blake Lively), her scheming best friend Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), golden boy Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), aspiring writer and #LonelyBoy Daniel Humphrey (Penn Badgley) and billionaire bad boy Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick).

We won’t talk about the big Gossip Girl reveal at the end of the series (seriously, if you don’t know by now, what have you been doing with your life?) but we will say that we still haven’t quite recovered. In the words of B herself, “some might call this a fustercluck. But on the Upper East Side, we call it a Sunday afternoon”.

