Harry Potter fans rejoice: the gang are getting back together! 20 years after we all received our first letter from Hogwarts, the school is opening up its doors again for a reunion, with the cast and crew reuniting for a special that’s set to drop the Invisibility Cloak on the behind-the-scenes, as well as give us plenty of insight through interviews and round-table discussions. But while many of us no doubt know everything there is to know about the wizarding world, who doesn’t love a chance to re-live it all again? But where can you watch the Harry Potter reunion in the Muggle world? Find out how to watch the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in Australia

BINGE will be the host of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts for Australian fans, with the platform streaming express from the US, and airing at 6.01pm (AEST) on January 1, 2022.

Watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on BINGE

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special will be available to stream on BINGE direct from the US, with the anniversary special starting at 6:01pm (AEST) on January 1, 2022.

Sign up to BINGE

Want more magical movies? Why not try BINGE? Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

What can we expect from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint sit down with director Chris Columbus as they revisit the magic of the films, giving us behind-the-scenes insights and stories to some of our favourite films. They’ll also be joined by a number of the supporting cast, including Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Bonnie Wright, James and Oliver Phelps, just to name a few, as they each explore their experiences in front and behind the cameras, and what it was like to be a part of one of the biggest franchises in movie history. And if you can’t wait that long for your Harry Potter fix, find out how to watch the Harry Potter movies with our helpful guide.

Picture credit: HBO