Ever since Hagrid mumbled that iconic ‘Yer a wizard, ‘arry!’ in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, us muggles have been hooked on the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and He Who Must Not Be Named. Spanning across seven books and eight movies, the story of the famous 11-year-old whose family was murdered by Lord Voldemort quickly stole the hearts of everyone, young and old.

Unfortunately, after its removal from Netflix a few years ago, it’s been difficult for Aussies to track down where they can stream the iconic Harry Potter movies. After all, who doesn’t love a Sunday Harry Potter marathon? Luckily, Canstar Blue has tracked down where you can catch every Harry Potter movie in this guide. Crack open the butterbeer and get ready for (approximately) 20 hours of non-stop magic.

How to watch Harry Potter in Australia

To watch every Harry Potter movie in Australia, you can tune into BINGE from January 21, 2021 to stream all eight movies, or you can purchase or rent and download movies on iTunes, Google Play and Fetch.

Harry Potter on BINGE

All our spells have been answered as all eight movies are making their way to the streaming platform BINGE from January 21.

Harry Potter on iTunes

If you’re in the mood for a particular movie (it’s hard to go past R-Patz in Goblet of Fire), you may want to go old school and check out Harry Potter on iTunes. This may be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual movies for $14.99 or rent for $4.99. You can also purchase the complete collection for $79.99.

Harry Potter on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can hang out with Harry, Ron and Hermione on certain conquests by renting or purchasing individual movies from Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase movies for $14.99 each or rent for $3.99. You can also purchase the complete collection for $70.99.

Harry Potter on Fetch

Harry Potter movies can be purchased or rented by Fetch users, starting at $4.99 per movie.

What is Harry Potter about?

You’d have to be living under a rock not to have at least heard about the iconic movie franchise. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the lovable orphan Harry Potter, the movies begin as the young boy is accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Here, he uncovers the truth about his parents, his true life as a wizard, and meets Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Professor Dumbledore — all of whom change his life forever (and for the better). Across all eight movies we watch the troublesome trio grow up as they learn about the power of magic and love, and eventually how to defeat He Who Must Not Be Named.

