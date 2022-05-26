The Australian boxing scene has seen plenty of contenders over the years, but one name has emerged as potentially the next big name – George Kambosos Jr. With 100 amateur fights under his belt, Kambosos Jr has a perfect 20-0 professional boxing record, 10 of which coming from KO’s. But he’ll fight arguably his toughest opponent in another undefeated opponent – American Devin Haney (27-0).

Taking place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, the fight is for four belts – with Kambosos Jr looking to hold on to his WBO, IBF and WBA belts, while Haney currently holds the WBC belt. But if you’re keen to see the two touch gloves, find out how to watch the Kambosos Jr Vs. Haney fight in this Canstar Blue guide.

How can I watch the Kambosos Jr Vs. Haney fight?

The Kambosos Jr Vs. Haney fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Kambosos Jr take on Haney will be $59.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until June 9, 2022.

What time does the Kambosos Jr Vs. Haney fight start?

Kambosos Jr and Haney’s fight will begin at 11am (AEST) on Sunday, June 5, with coverage also including undercard fights and analysis. If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at 5pm on Sunday, June 5, as well as 2:30pm (AEST) on June 6, 2022.

Photo Credit: Main Event