How to watch the LIV Golf Invitational in Australia

There’s often not a lot of controversy in the world of golf, with an argument about a drop ball or whether you can play through generally the only things you can get heated about. However, that’s all changed with the introduction of the LIV Golf Invitational, a new golf tournament that’s split the golfing world in two. But for those who don’t have a clue what’s going on, or those who just want to watch a few pros have a hit, where can you watch the LIV Golf Invitational? Find out all you need to know about LIV Golf in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch LIV Golf

The LIV Golf Invitational will only be available to watch via the LIVGOLF.com website, as well as the LIV Golf social media channels, such as YouTube and Facebook.

What is the LIV Golf Invitational?

The LIV Golf Invitational is a new golf tournament that was founded in 2021 as a competitor to the existing PGA golfing circuits. The LIV Golf Invitational consists of eight tournaments across eight golf courses in four different countries, including England, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the US, with each tournament 54 holes.

The LIV Golf Invitational also features a number of new or altered features, including no cut (no reduction in the number of players), a shotgun start, and the 48 participating players drafted into 12 teams of four, with individual and team glory up for grabs.

The LIV Golf Invitational has also be proposed as a ‘season’ to modernise the sport, with the season consisting of eight rounds (one round per course or tournament), with an individual champion crowned after the seventh round, with the team championship to be played on the eighth round.

LIV Golf Invitational Schedule

The LIV Golf Invitational will be played over eight tournaments between June and October 2022, with the Invitational’s schedule below:

Centurion Club, London, England – June 9 – June 11, 2022

Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, US – June 30 – July 2, 2022

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, US – July 29 – July 31, 2022

The International Golf Club, Boston, US – September 2 – September 4, 2022

Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, US – September 16 – September 18, 2022

Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand – October 7 – October 9, 2022

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – October 14 – October 16, 2022

Trump National Doral Miami, Miami, US – October 27 – October 30, 2022

LIV Golf Teams & Players

The LIV Golf Invitational will feature 12 teams, with teams and captains as follows:

4 Aces GC – Dustin Johnson (C), Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker, Kevin Yuan

– Dustin Johnson (C), Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker, Kevin Yuan Hy Flyers GC – Phil Mickelson (C), Justin Harding, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Chase Koepa

– Phil Mickelson (C), Justin Harding, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Chase Koepa Punch GC – Wade Ormsby (C), Matt Jones, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Blake Windred

– Wade Ormsby (C), Matt Jones, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Blake Windred Cleeks GC – Martin Kaymer (C), Pablo Larrazabal, JC Ritchie, Ian Snyman

– Martin Kaymer (C), Pablo Larrazabal, JC Ritchie, Ian Snyman Iron Heads GC – Kevin Na (C), Sadom Kaewkanjana, Hideto Tanihara, Viraj Madappa

– Kevin Na (C), Sadom Kaewkanjana, Hideto Tanihara, Viraj Madappa Smash GC – Sihwan Kim (C), Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Itthipat Buranatanyarat

– Sihwan Kim (C), Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Itthipat Buranatanyarat Crushers GC – Peter Uihlein (C), Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai, Travis Smyth

– Peter Uihlein (C), Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai, Travis Smyth Majesticks GC – Ian Poulter (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter

– Ian Poulter (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter Stinger GC – Louis Oosthuizen (C), Hennie Du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace

– Louis Oosthuizen (C), Hennie Du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace Fireballs GC – Sergio Garcia (C), David Puig, James Piot, Jediah Morgan

– Sergio Garcia (C), David Puig, James Piot, Jediah Morgan Niblicks GC – Graeme McDowell (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Turk Pettit, Oliver Bekker

– Graeme McDowell (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Turk Pettit, Oliver Bekker Torque GC – Talor Gooch (C), Hudson Swafford, Adrian Otaegui, Andy Ogletree

Picture credit: LIV GOLF