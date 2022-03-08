Minx – putting the liberation in libido. Sometimes, to get ahead, you have to get down and dirty, even if that means starting a porn magazine in the name of feminism. In Minx, one woman’s vision for equality is brought to life when she teams up with a low-rent publisher to create a magazine that pulls you in with the hunks and makes you stay for the liberation. Don’t miss out on Jake Johnson in flares, find out how to watch every episode of Minx, with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Minx in Australia

You can stream episodes of Minx on Stan. The series is made up of 10 episodes, which will be available on the platform from March 17, 2022.

Watch Minx on Stan

Stan will host every episode of Minx, with episodes being made available from March 17, 2022.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more racy comedies? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

What is Minx about?

The world was on the cusp of a revolution in the 70s, and it promised that the world would change for women. What would that change look like? Well, for one (fictional) woman, Joyce, it meant starting a magazine that really spoke to the needs of modern women. The only problem was, there was no way anyone would publish it. Desperate to see her vision come to life, she teams up with a low-rent porn publisher who agrees to help her out, and together they create the first porn magazine by women, for women (with some feminist theory snuck in between the studs). The idea is a gem, but they’ll have to navigate their way through the LA porn scene, confront the law and outsmart the mob if they want to make it in this game.

Photo Credit: Stan