How to Watch Night Sky in Australia

A lot of kids believe their backyard cubby can transport them to magical places, but very few grow up to find out it’s true. In the enchanting new series, Night Sky, a couple goes their entire life hiding a secret: their humble backyard hides a chamber that can take them to the stars. Of course, no one could simply have such a wonderful thing at their doorstep without someone else wanting a piece of the pie, and it doesn’t take long for their celestial escape to come under threat. With gorgeous scenes and a refreshingly original story, Night Sky is one to switch on for. Find out how to watch every episode of Night Sky with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Night Sky

You can watch all eight episodes of Night Sky on Prime Video when it premieres on May 20, 2022.

Watch Night Sky on Prime Video

Prime Video will host all eight episodes of Night Sky. Episodes will become available from May 20, 2022.

What is Night Sky about?

Night Sky is the story of Irene and Franklin York, a couple who, many years ago, discovered a magical chamber, hidden in their backyard. The chamber contains a secret portal that transports the couple to a strange house, somewhere in space, on a deserted planet. For many years the York’s have kept the secret, travelling to their special place and quietly drinking in the alien atmosphere, undisturbed. One day however, a mysterious young man appears in their sacred space and their secret is rattled as they discover that their simple space house is a part of something so much bigger.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more celestial secrets? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo credit: Prime Video