How to watch the Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup

A tough few months for Aussie sports fans, things are starting to look up, with the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup set to kick off for another year. But where can you catch all the action in a topsy-turvy year for players, fans and broadcasters? Find out where to tune in below.

When is the Rugby Championship?

Formally known as the Tri-Nations, the Rugby Championship gets underway in October, with a winner decided in December. Games are played between southern hemisphere countries, including Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and defending champions South Africa. Each country will play six games, with the team with the most points at the end of the six rounds crowned the winner.

How can I watch the Rugby Championship in Australia?

The Rugby Championship will be available to stream and watch on Kayo, Foxtel and Channel 10, with Kayo showcasing every match live, with replays additionally available if you can’t make it to the couch in time. Additionally, Foxtel and Kayo viewers will also gain access to highlight reels, behind the scenes analysis, as well as commentary during the tournament, giving you the full experience.

Here are Australia’s matches and start times:

Australia Vs New Zealand – Saturday, October 31 at 6:45pm (AEST)

Australia Vs New Zealand – Saturday, November 7 at 6:45pm (AEST)

South Africa Vs Australia – Saturday, November 14 at 6:45pm (AEST)

Australia Vs Argentina – Saturday, November 21 at 6:45pm (AEST)

Argentina Vs Australia – Saturday, November 28 at 6:45pm (AEST)

Australia Vs South Africa – Saturday, December 5 at 6:45pm (AEST)

When is the Bledisloe Cup?

Steeped in tradition, the Bledisloe Cup sees the Wallabies take on the All Blacks in a match-up that dates back to the 1930s. Here are the matches and start times for the 2020 Bledisloe Cup:

Game 1 – Sunday, October 11 at 3:00pm (AEST)

Game 2 – Sunday, October 18 at 3:00pm (AEST)

Game 3 – Saturday, October 31 at 6:45pm (AEST)

Game 4 – Saturday, November 7 at 6:45pm (AEST)

How can I watch the Bledisloe Cup in Australia?

Similarly to the Rugby Championship, Channel 10 will be the only free-to-air option rugby fans will have to tune into, with Channel 10 again securing the broadcasting rights. If you can’t settle down in front of the TV, you can also stream the Bledisloe Cup through 10 Play, ideal for when you’re on the go.

Again similar to the Rugby Championship, Kayo and Foxtel are also offering both live and on-demand coverage of the Bledisloe Cup, along with additional analysis and commentary throughout the matches to give you your full fix of rugby.

If you’re a fan of sports, regardless of where or how they’re played, Kayo may be worth looking into to help you stay up to date with the latest results and coverages.

