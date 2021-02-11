Do you want to get free Netflix? Of course you do. From bingeing the latest shows to settling in for a movie, Netflix has it all. And while competitors are popping up in increasing numbers – from Aussie alternatives like Stan and BINGE, to family-focused juggernaut Disney+ – Netflix still remains the first pick for many families and homes looking for a comprehensive streaming service.

The downside is that Netflix isn’t free – and depending on your plan, prices range from $10.99 to $19.99 per month. However, you can score free trials and complimentary subscriptions from time to time if you know where to look, and NBN providers are often the go-to for scoring freebies at sign up.

Do any telcos offer free Netflix?

While several providers have offered free streaming extras in the past, as of February 2021, no Australian telcos are running any Netflix-related deals.

Previously, Vodafone offered a free 12-month Netflix subscription on select NBN plans, but this deal is no longer available; however, if you’re open to trying out rival streaming services, there are currently several promotions on offer.

Free BINGE streaming with Telstra

If you’re interested in a Telstra NBN plan, the telco is throwing in a free three-month BINGE trial with all new plan sign-ups. This offer allows you to redeem three months on the standard BINGE plan, valued at $14 per month; after the three-month trial expires, you can cancel your BINGE account, or remain on a paid subscription.

Telstra’s BINGE offer is available on all residential NBN plans, which begin at $90 per month for unlimited data on the NBN 50 speed tier (or $75 monthly for 500GB at NBN 25 speeds). Plans are contract-free and include no connection fee when you sign up online.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our NBN comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Advertisement

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of movies, drama, lifestyle and more sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier.

Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Telstra’s Kayo Sports deal

If sports streaming is more your thing, Telstra also offers eligible customers discounts on Kayo Sports. Currently, customers on select Telstra plans can save $10 per month on Kayo for their first 12 months, a saving of $120 in total.

This means you can score a Kayo Basic plan for $15 per month, and Kayo Premium for $25 monthly, with both prices locked in for a full year.

Telstra customers can redeem this offer between now and May 31, 2021. Read more about Telstra’s new Kayo deal and sports streaming offers.

Stream sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘Go To Site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Free sports streaming with Optus

If you’re a football fan, most of Optus’ internet and postpaid mobile plans come with free access to Optus Sport + Fitness, the easy way to stream the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches live and on-demand.

Optus Sport is available on all Optus NBN plans, which begin at just $75 per month for unlimited data at NBN 50 speeds. Unfortunately, Optus Sport isn’t included on 4G home internet plans, but is a free inclusion on Optus’ new 5G home broadband service.

The following table shows a selection of published Optus NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our NBN comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

How to get free Netflix without a telco plan

If you’re keen for a taste of Netflix without committing to a paid plan, the streaming service offers a small collection of its most popular original movies and series to access completely free.

You can stream the pilot episodes of several titles (including Stranger Things, Grace & Frankie and Our Planet) and selected movies free and without sign up directly from the Netflix site on any compatible device or browser. For more info on what you can watch and how to start streaming, head to our page on watching Netflix free in Australia.

Is free video streaming worth the money?

While a free limited-time streaming subscription is naturally tempting, it’s important to look at the whole picture. Often, free Netflix, Stan, BINGE or Amazon Prime comes and goes as part of promotional periods, and many ‘free trial’ perks will automatically roll you onto a paid subscription once the bonus period expires.

If you do take up a free streaming offer, be aware of the length of your comped subscription, and make sure you cancel before the trial expires if you don’t intend to switch to a paid plan – otherwise you’ll be auto-billed in advance for the following month. Also check to see if the deal relies on locking in a contract term with your internet provider, which could cause issues down the line if you prefer the flexibility to cancel your service at any time.

Also be aware of the standard price of the free service you’re signing up for, and if switching providers to score free streaming is really going to save you money. If you can get a similar plan from a competing provider for $15 less per month – just minus the free streaming – it may be a better deal to simply opt for a cheaper internet plan and pay for your Netflix, Stan, BINGE or Disney+.

Overall, while freebies are a nice perk, bonuses are just one feature to look out for when comparing NBN and internet plans. Make sure you’re looking at other details, such as price, speed, contract terms, and modem options when you’re searching for a new plan – if you’re unsure where to begin, you can compare plans in the table below.