How to watch Selena + Chef in Australia

We all had big plans for COVID down time, a lot of them including finally decking out the kitchen and becoming a Michelin-star chef. If that didn’t happen for you, you’re not alone. If you’re sick of cooking shows reminding you how you can’t cook, you can join the club at Selena + Chef. Professional singer, Selena Gomez joins professional chefs who endeavour to teach her how to cook while she is stuck home in quarantine. The result is a pretty delightful mix of mishaps and successes, as for every perfectly seared salmon there is a near miss with a knife or a tiny grease fire. Aside from providing light hearted entertainment and delicious dishes, the show divulges brilliant tips from the world’s top chefs and even explores a charity every episode. If you’re ready to cook vicariously with the best, keep reading to find out where you can watch Selena + Chef in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Selena + Chef

Foxtel and BINGE will be home to Selena + Chef in Australia, with the first two seasons coming to BINGE on May 23, 2021.

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Selena + Chef on BINGE

BINGE is the only place to watch Selena + Chef in Australia, with the first two seasons coming to the platform on May 23, 2021, with season three expected to follow suit once it’s finished filming.

Selena + Chef on Foxtel

Similar to BINGE, Foxtel will have the first two seasons of Selena + Chef available to stream.

What is Selena + Chef about?

Selena Gomez pairs up with a celebrity chef and together, via the magic of remote filming, they create amazing dishes. The professional chefs help to guide Selena through kitchen calamities as she slowly learns to master the art of whipping, slicing, sautéing and dicing, and she in turn, donates to a charity. It’s the best of both worlds.

Why does Selena Gomez have a cooking show?

The reality of quarantine hit Gomez hard when she realised she couldn’t cook. Unwilling to face long stretches of noodles and toast, she hit up her celebrity contacts with an idea for a cooking show. Selena + Chef was born, filling Gomez’s stomach and benefitting charities worldwide.

Photo Credit: BINGE