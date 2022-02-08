How to watch Severance in Australia

Workplace thriller either sounds like an oxymoron, or the daydreams of a drone stuck in data management, but in Ben Stiller’s new series Severance, it’s an apt description for an experiment gone horribly wrong. An office worker, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) undergoes an irreversible experiment to surgically split his work memories from his personal ones, in the search for a true ‘work life balance’ (has the guy not heard of a four-day work week?) As dreamy as it sounds, it turns out to be more of a nightmare for Scout, as he races to find out exactly what happened to him, and why. Get to the bottom of this major mystery and watch every episode of Severance with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Severance

As an Apple TV Original, Severance can be streamed exclusively through Apple TV+, starting from February 18, 2022.

Watch Severance on Apple TV+

Severance will stream from Apple TV+, with the show starting on February 18. The first two episodes will drop on February 18, followed by weekly instalments for seven weeks.

What is Severance about?

Mired down in the mundanity of office work at Lumon Industries, Mark Scout has been offered a life changing opportunity: to undergo a procedure which will allow him to reclaim his life by separating his work memories from his personal memories. The procedure, known as a ‘severance’, promises to free employees from the ties of work, and gift them the all-elusive achievement of a ‘work-life balance.’ Mark happily puts his name forward and prepares to enjoy his new life as a separated man, but the untested waters of this brazen experiment soon thrust him into the middle of a darkly bizarre scenario, forcing him to come face to face with the truth about Lumon Industries and his place in it.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more gripping drama? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Apple TV+