Call the Gallaghers whatever you want — but no one can deny they are unapologetically shameless. The American dark comedy series Shameless is officially entering its 11th season, and we fall more in love with deadbeat Frank and his six children — Fiona, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl and Liam — every time. Chaos follows the dysfunctional family everywhere they go, but we gotta say, it’s incredibly entertaining for us.

If you’re shamelessly a diehard fan of Shameless, there’s no doubt you’ll be hanging on for the last call — aka, the 11th and final season of the show. But if you’re a new fan, or you are yet to head to the Gallaghers’ side of town, then there’s 122 episodes to catch up on before the new season drops. And if you’re not sure where to head to follow the action, never fear — we’ve rounded up where Aussies can binge Shameless. Read on to find out more.

How to watch Shameless in Australia

To watch Shameless in Australia, you can tune into Netflix, iTunes or Google Play for the first nine seasons. iTunes and Google Play offer viewers the chance to either purchase and download or rent individual episodes or seasons, with season 10 of Shameless hitting Netflix on November 21, and season 11 expected to follow suit sometime in the new year.

Shameless on Netflix

All nine seasons of Shameless are available to stream on Netflix, with season 10 making its way to the streaming platform on November 21­ — so you don’t have to wait too long for more Gallagher mayhem.

Shameless on iTunes

If you want in on Gallagher action, but aren’t sure if you’re completely ready to be swept up in Chicago just yet (or aren’t ready to commit to a streaming platform subscription) then you may want to go old school and check out Shameless on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, season one-eight for $34.99, season nine for $39.99, or season 10 for $37.99.

Shameless on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can also catch a few select episodes of Shameless here and there (maybe you just really want to watch the Gallavich wedding?) on Google Play. This may also be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, or full seasons for a varied amount between $8.99 to $16.99.

What is Shameless about?

If you’re yet to discover the marvel that is Shameless, then you’re in for a rude shock. The US adaptation of the British show by the same name, Shameless follows the Gallaghers — a clan of children born into poverty with an absent mother and an alcoholic father — who live on the rough streets of south Chicago. William H. Macy stars as the family patriarch, the unemployed, alcoholic and drug addicted disaster of a father who just treats parenthood the same way that most of us treat laundry — an annoying chore. The ensemble cast and chaotic storylines means there’s never a dull moment, and perfect for bingeing.

What can we expect in season 11?

In typical Gallagher fashion, season 10 ended in beautiful chaos — mainly with the union of Mickey and Ian with the Gallavich wedding we’ve been waiting years for. With Fiona gone, Debbie stepped up as matriarch of the Gallagher household, while Lip and Tami played will-they-won’t-they all season long.

The creators are remaining pretty tight-lipped on storylines, but we’re expecting endgames to be revealed – Gallavich adjusting to married life, and maybe even a Fiona cameo. The filming of the 11th and final season of Shameless was delayed this year, however it has finally been revealed it will premiere in America on December 6, so Australia should expect the series to hit our screens sometime early into the new year.

Catch up on seasons 1-10 of Shameless

There’s never been a better time to play catch up on the Gallagher family, with the first and full 10 seasons of Shameless currently available on Netflix, iTunes and Google Play. That’s 122 episodes of Gallagher mayhem to keep you occupied while you wait for the 11th season to hit Aussie screens.

Where to watch Shameless UK in Australia

You can catch the first four seasons of the UK version of Shameless on iTunes or Google Play. On iTunes, you can purchase and download the first season for $17.99, seasons two-four for $18.99, and individual episodes for $2.99. Similarly, with Google Play you can purchase seasons one-four for varied prices from $17.99-$24.99 and individual episodes for $2.99.

If you’ve watched all 10 seasons of the US Shameless front to back while waiting for the next season, why not check out where it all started: Paul Abbott’s original British series. Turns out the Gallagher family originated from Manchester, and they’re just as badly behaved (if not worse). Whichever series you decide to start with, you won’t be disappointed.

