If you’re not one of the millions of people around the world already subscribed to Netflix, what’s going on? Are you okay? Maybe you’ve been a loyal Stan fan since day one, or you’ve been busy with Disney+ and Baby Yoda. These are legitimate excuses, but there’s no time for that now, especially when new binge-worthy content is consistently being released on Netflix.

Netflix boasts an impressive library of movies and TV shows, from trashy eye-rolling reality shows like Too Hot to Handle to the surprise Spanish hit that is Money Heist (is it socially acceptable to watch all four seasons in one weekend? Asking for a friend). Basically, there has never been a better time to jump on board one of the biggest bandwagons in the world. Or, if you already have a Netflix account, maybe you’re looking to bump up the subscription to enable higher resolution or multiple screen sharing.

Well, whatever the case, you’ve come to the right place. Read on as Canstar Blue dissects Netflix plans and prices in Australia to help you find the best deal for you (and the people who leach off your account).

What are the different Netflix streaming plans?

When it comes to deciding on a subscription plan, Netflix offers three different options. For those of you familiar with ‘package’ subscriptions, such as Foxtel Premium or Foxtel Sport, you’ll be pleased to hear that with Netflix, all three plans – Basic, Standard and Premium – grant you access to the entire library.

The Basic Plan is the cheapest at just $10.99/month, but it only offers streaming in standard definition (SD) and only with one device at a time (meaning it’s probably best not to share a Basic Plan with a friend or family).

The Standard Plan comes in at $16.99/month and bumps the quality up to High Definition (HD), whilst allowing two devices to stream content simultaneously.

The Premium Plan is a bigger jump in price at $22.99/month, but you can see why – subscribers can enjoy definition up to Ultra HD as well as streaming content on four different devices simultaneously.

Netflix increased the prices of its Standard and Premium plans in November, 2021.

How much does Netflix cost in Australia?

Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get out of each plan, including costs.

Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan Monthly price $10.99 $16.99 $22.99 HD available Ultra HD available No. of screens you can watch on at the same time 1 2 4

Prices taken from Netflix website. Accurate as of November, 2021.

Which Netflix plan should I choose?

At the end of the day, what Netflix plan is best for you should come down to personal preference and your current situation. For example, if you’re living alone and don’t mind watching content at standard definition, why not save some money with the Basic Plan? But if you’re a fan of high definition quality, or you’re signing up as part of a family, then it may be worth splashing out on the Standard or Premium Plan.

Additionally, if you’re someone with limited data and looking to download content onto your device to later watch offline, we would highly recommend the Standard or Premium plan. The more devices you can log into, the more you can download and store content, in turn potentially saving money on internet and data.

How much data does Netflix use?

How much data Netflix uses can vary between 0.7GB to 7GB per hour, depending on which resolution you’re streaming in. Here’s an outline below of how much data you may be using per plan and resolution.

Basic Plan on Standard Definition uses around 0.7GB per hour

Premium Plan on High Definition uses around 3GB per hour

Premium Plan on Ultra HD (4K) uses around 7GB per hour

To further explain; SD on the Basic Plan will only stream content at around 480p, which uses about 0.7GB per hour. HD on the Standard Plan will stream at around 1080p, which uses about 3GB per hour – a pretty big jump. An even larger jump is the Premium Plan which streams at Ultra HD (also known as 4K, although only if your device supports it). Ultra HD offers content at a quality up to 2160p, and it chews through around 7GB per hour.

Although a higher quality will make for cinematic-like viewing, you need to think about how strong your internet connection is and if your plan can support the quality (you don’t want any nasty surprises on your next bill). Similarly, you don’t want to be constantly waiting for your show to finish buffering, meaning looking at your current internet capabilities before signing up can save you a bit of frustration when movie night comes around.

Does Netflix have a free trial?

Unfortunately, Netflix no longer offers a free trial for Australian customers. If you want to try Netflix, you’ll have to sign up for at least one month at $10.99. However, there are no lock-in contracts, so if you don’t like what you see you can easily cancel your subscription before the month is up.

What devices are compatible with Netflix Australia?

There are countless devices and ways to stream Netflix, including:

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Smart TVs

Streaming media players such as Chromecast and Roku

Game consoles

Set-top boxes

Blu-Ray Players

What are the best shows and movies on Netflix Australia?

Netflix has thousands of impressive movies and TV shows available in its library. Check out Canstar Blue’s Top 20 Shows to binge on Netflix for our recommendations. If you’re picking the movie tonight, check out our Top 20 Movies on Netflix for reviews.

