How to watch The Shrink Next Door in Australia

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell might star front and centre in The Shrink Next Door, but don’t go making any comparisons to Anchorman. Instead, this eight-part series does it’s best to show you the most miserable side of life as it depicts the slow takeover of depressed millionaire Marty Markowitz by his contrived psychiatrist, Dr. Ike Herschkopf. The totally, absolutely, 100%, undeniably true story is bizarre for a lot of reasons, but having Rudd and Ferrell play Herschkopf and Markowitz might be the weirdest of all. Don’t be surprised if you can’t accept it’s not a comedy for at least the first few episodes. If you think you’re ready for this kind of shakeup then find out how to catch every little bit of The Shrink Next Door in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch The Shrink Next Door

The Shrink Next Door can be streamed on Apple TV from November 12, 2021.

The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV

All eight episodes of The Shrink Next Door will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV, available from November 12, 2021.

What is The Shrink Next Door about?

In a story stranger than fiction, a manipulative psychiatrist begins to squeeze himself into his hapless client’s life. He remains there, at the helm, for 30 years, eventually even moving into his client’s house and forcing him to be the help at his giant parties. When Marty Markowitz met Dr. Ike Herschkopf, he was in a deep state of depression – his parents had died, he had inherited a company he didn’t know what to do with and he was in a legal battle with his uncle – but most interestingly, for Dr. Ike, he was also a millionaire. As Marty continued to visit Dr. Ike, he believed he had found a miracle cure and a best friend, but everyone else around him could see the insanity of it all.

Photo Credit: Apple TV+