How to watch South Park in Australia

Since 1997, animated comedy South Park has provided joyfully skewered satire and cutting social commentary on topical events and popular culture, through the eyes of four young – though hardly innocent – boys. The action unfolds in the fictional town of South Park, high in the mountains of Colorado, and features a large cast of recurring and guest characters throughout.

Created by duo Trey Stone and Matt Parker, the series quickly became infamous for its use of profanity and dark humour to address topics and issues directed towards a mature audience, with a cult following sticking around for its 20-plus seasons. If you’re keen to stay awhile in South Park, find out where you can watch it in Australia with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the South Park in Australia

There are a number of options for streaming and watching South Park in Australia, such as through a BINGE, Stan, Netflix or a Foxtel subscription, or you can choose to buy or rent the movies from Google Play, Telstra, Fetch, YouTube or Microsoft, with some episodes available via 10Play.

South Park on BINGE

10 seasons of South Park, from season 13 to 22, are currently available to stream on BINGE. BINGE is a new subscription based streaming platform that charges a monthly fee, with its plans outlined in the table below.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

South Park on Foxtel Now

Foxtel currently has seasons 13 to 22 available to stream on demand if you have a Foxtel Now subscription, with episodes showcased on Fox8.

South Park on Stan

Stan has seven seasons of South Park available to stream directly to your device. All South Park episodes from season 16 through to season 22 can be watched on demand with a Stan subscription.

South Park on Netflix

Netflix currently has six seasons of South Park available to stream on demand in Australia. You can stream seasons 1, 20, 21, 22 and 23 in their entirety, plus a season called ‘South Park Top Episodes’ which features 21 of the series’ most popular episodes.

South Park on Fetch

If you refer to own rather than stream, a limited number of South Park seasons and episodes are available to purchase on Fetch. You can purchase seasons 18 through to season 24, which is currently airing, for around $19.99 to $27.99 each, or individual episodes will set you back $2.99.

South Park on Google Play

Google Play has a number of options for buying South Park seasons and episodes. All of the seasons, plus a collection of top episodes, are available to purchase in their entirety for around $20 depending on the season, or you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99. You can also purchase the current season 24 in advance for $25.49.

South Park on Telstra TV

Those with a Telstra TV account can purchase seasons 19 to 23 for $19.99, or a season pass for season 24 as new episodes are released for $27.99. Individual episodes cost $2.99.

South Park from the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store has a special season called Matt & Trey’s Top 10 available to purchase for $33.99. The season includes 10 of the show’s top episodes according to creators Trey Stone and Matt Parker.

Shop Online with Microsoft^

South Park on 10Play

Some episodes of South Park are broadcast periodically on free-to-air television, specifically Channel 10, so keep your eye on the television guide. You can stream South Park for free on 10Play, however the selection is limited to a few episodes from seasons two and three, and the first two episodes released from season 24.

Advertisement

Has South Park finished releasing new episodes?

Season 24 of South Park is currently airing and new episodes are released regularly and can be streamed for free via 10Play. You can purchase the whole season in advance via Fetch for $27.99, Telstra TV for $27.99 or Google Play for $25.49. You can also purchase episodes individually as they become available for around $2.99, with South Park showing no signs of slowing down, meaning you can expect new seasons to keep coming.