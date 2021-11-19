How to watch all of the Spider-Man movies in Australia

Superheroes hold a special place in our hearts, but it’s fair to say that your friendly-neighbour Spider-Man holds a bit more of our heart than most. From the early days as a comic, to being a major cog in the Marvel movie machine, the web-slinging teenager has certainly come a long way. But when it comes to watching Spider-Man, it seems like you have to assemble all the Infinity Stones to get that done, or do you? Find out how to watch all the modern Spider-Man movies, from Tobey Maguire through to Tom Holland, in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Spider-Man movies

Unfortunately for superhero fans, Spider-Man movies aren’t conveniently located in one spot, with Netflix, BINGE, Foxtel, iTunes and Google Play all playing host to individual titles, meaning you’ll have to web-sling between streaming platforms if you’re looking to re-watch the modern Spider-Man movies.

How to watch Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies

Tobey Maguire arguably kicked off the superhero revival of the early 2000s, combining with Kirsten Dunst and director Sam Raimi to bring Spidey back into the forefront, as well as plenty of glorious memes. Find out how to watch the movies below:

Spider-Man (2002) can be downloaded via iTunes and Google Play.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) can be streamed on Netflix, or downloaded via iTunes and Google Play.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) can be watched on Netflix, or downloaded via iTunes and Google Play.

How to watch Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies

Following the cancellation of Spider-Man 4, Andrew Garfield got the eventual call-up to become the new face behind the mask, releasing two films in the Amazing Spider-Man series. Find out how to watch the movies below:

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) can be watched on Netflix, or downloaded via iTunes.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) can be downloaded via iTunes and Google Play.

How to watch Tom Holland Spider-Man movies

With the proper revitalisation of superhero movies thanks to Marvel, Spidey was given a fresh lick of paint and put into the Marvel universe, first appearing on screen in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, Holland has appeared in a number of Marvel universe movies, as well as a number of solo Spider-Man movies. Find out how to watch the movies below:

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) can be watched on Netflix, BINGE and Foxtel, and can be downloaded via iTunes and Google Play.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) can be downloaded via iTunes and Google Play.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) to be released in Australian cinemas December 16, 2021.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home released in Australia?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be getting an Australian cinema release on December 16, 2021, meaning there’s still time to watch all the previous Spider-Man movies before the next installment comes Down Under.

Spider-Man movie chronological order

With Spider-Man: No Way Home dropping some pretty major hints as to past villains and familiar faces, do you need to watch all the previous Spider-Man movies to enjoy the latest installment, and what order should you watch them in?

Realistically, you should be fine to watch the Spider-Man movies in release date order, as the movies are split into three different ‘series’, with no crossover. But if you’re a real stickler for movie orders, here’s what to watch to make the most of the series before the latest Spider-Man movie release:

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Avengers: Infinity Wars (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

