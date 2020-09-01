If you’re a fan of dysfunctional dynasties, Billions, or just any money-hungry vultures with large egos, then Succession is the show for you. HBO’s satirical comedy-drama that follows a media family (‘loosely’ inspired by the likes of the Murdochs and the Trumps of this world) was a breakout star of the 2019 television season, receiving 18 Emmy nominations and putting fans on the edge of their seat in anticipation of its third season — and it’s pretty clear why.

Unfortunately for us Aussies, the show originated from American streaming network HBO, and while it may be home to some of the best critically acclaimed television around, it can be tough to track down. Thankfully, Foxtel and its latest online venture, BINGE, have picked up both awesome seasons of Succession, available to stream on-demand now.

How to watch Succession in Australia

To watch Succession in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now, or iTunes. Both BINGE and Foxtel Now offer both seasons, whilst iTunes gives you the option to purchase and download individual episodes or seasons.

Succession on BINGE

With the recent launch of BINGE, heaps of HBO content that was previously only available on Foxtel has made its way over to the new platform. Both seasons of Succession are available to stream, with a third season commissioned for production, with new episodes expected to be available on BINGE express from the US.

If BINGE's huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month.

BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

$10

BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

$14

BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

$18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Succession on Foxtel

Foxtel is a well-known Aussie substitute for HBO, playing host to both seasons of Succession. But the streaming platform definitely comes with a higher price. Whilst BINGE will only cost you a minimum of $10/month (and a maximum of $18), to stream Succession on Foxtel you’ll need to subscribe to Foxtel Now, which will set you back $25/month. If you’re thinking about Foxtel, but aren’t too sure what is on offer, it may also be worth exploring Foxtel Packages.

Succession on iTunes

If you like the idea of checking out Succession but aren’t ready to commit to a streaming platform subscription (we’ve all been there), you may want to go old school and check out Succession on iTunes. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.50 each, or even a full season for $29.99.

What is Succession about?

Created by Jesse Armstrong (known best as co-creator of Peep Show), Succession follows the Roy family, a dysfunctional American dynasty in charge of the multi-billion-dollar media empire Waystar Royco. Brian Cox stars as the family’s patriarch Logan Roy, whose deteriorating health marks the beginning of a family war for control of the empire.

Jeremy Strong stars as Kendall Roy, the son with the most potential but the most to lose, Sarah Snook as Logan’s only daughter Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy, Kieran Culkin as the immature Roman Roy and Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, the much older and more politically focused brother from Logan’s first marriage. All four siblings couldn’t be more different but come head-to-head in the race for Logan’s throne.

What can we expect from season three of Succession?

It has been confirmed that HBO have commissioned a third season of Succession, and we couldn’t be more excited. But due to the show’s ever-changing narrative, it will be hard to predict what could be on the cards for the third instalment. We are, however, are going to guess that there is going to be some massive backlash over Kendall’s big mike-drop in the season two finale.

Catch up on season one of Succession

If you’ve been meaning to check out Succession, or this is the first time you’ve heard of the show, consider this a sign. Catch up on the first two award-winning seasons on BINGE, Foxtel Now or iTunes before the third airs. If you’ve done all that, check out other shows and movies that newcomer BINGE has to offer, there’s plenty to well, binge.

Photo Credit: HBO