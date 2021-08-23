How to watch the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia

The World Cups keep on coming in the cricketing world, as the international 20-over tournament draws closer. Being held in the UAE and Oman for this year’s instalment of the limited-over format, the world’s top 16 T20 teams, including two nations making their debut, will clash for 20-over supremacy. If only there was a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Men’s T20 World Cup to go along with this cricketing maelstrom. Actually, there is. Read on with Canstar Blue to find out more.

How to watch the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup

There are two options for watching the T20 World Cup in Australia – Kayo or Foxtel, both offering plenty of coverage throughout the tournament, including both live and on-demand replays.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Watch the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup on Kayo

Kayo will be covering the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup with live and on-demand streaming of every game, including the final. Highlights and past matches are also available to stream if you’re waiting for the next game to get underway.

Watch the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup on Foxtel

Available through Fox Cricket, Foxtel has both live and on-demand coverage during the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup, with Fox Cricket additionally providing a number of commentary and analysis programs. You can also catch highlights for those who either don’t have time to catch all the action, or have all the time in the world.

When is the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup?

The Men’s T20 World Cup kicks off October 17, 2021, and concludes November 14, 2021. This means the grand final of the tournament will be played on November 14, which is a Sunday for Australian fans.

Where is the Men’s T20 World Cup being played?

The T20 World Cup for 2021 is being held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. It was originally meant to be held in India, but due to the nation’s COVID situation it had to be moved elsewhere.

What will the group stage look like in the T20 World Cup?

The first week of the tournament will be made up of fixtures between Groups A and B. These are the lower-ranked teams in the tournament. Then, the top two teams from these groups will make it into the Super 12 phase of the competition, where they will compete in Groups 1 or 2 to advance through to the semi-finals. The groups are currently made up of:

Group A:

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Netherlands

Namibia

Group B:

Bangladesh

Scotland

Papua New Guinea

Oman

Group 1:

England

Australia

South Africa

West Indies

Winner of Group A

Runner-up of Group B

Group 2:

India

Pakistan

New Zealand

Afghanistan

Runner-up of Group A

Winner of Group B

Photo Credits: T20 World Cup