How to Watch The Lincoln Lawyer in Australia

If there are those of you who cannot imagine Mickey Haller as anyone but Southern dream Matthew McConaughey, word on the (LA) streets is that you’ll be pleasantly surprised. The movie starring McConaughey, originally based on a book series by Michael Connolly, is now getting a reboot as television show. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on the role of Mickey Haller, with enthusiastic backing from the author himself who notes the casting of Garcia-Rulfo emphasises the Latinx heritage that runs deep through LA, truly bringing the stories to life. The series will begin at the second book, which hopefully means we are in for a long running one with the show following the plot of the novels, but nothing yet has been confirmed. Bonus extra for Aussie viewers, telly royalty Angus Sampson is also in the series! Find out why all the criminals love Mickey Haller, and watch every episode of The Lincoln Lawyer with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Lincoln Lawyer

You can watch episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix. The series will be available from May 13, 2022.

Watch The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix

Netflix will play exclusive host to the The Lincoln Lawyer. Episodes drop from May 13, 2022. The first season will be made up of 10, hour long episodes and will be based on the second book from Michael Connollys’ series, The Brass Verdict.

What is The Lincoln Lawyer about?

Mickey Haller is a lawyer who operates his entire legal practice out the back of his Lincoln car, earning him his name. He travels across LA, servicing all sorts of cases, barely keeping his head above water and out of trouble. Simple premise, cracking story.

Photo Credit: Netflix