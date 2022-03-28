How to watch The Outlaws in Australia

The dynamite combo of Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken in The Outlaws is a force not to be denied. Bringing together the best of British humour and American crack sharp wit against a grim background of crime, The Outlaws has been a (somewhat) surprising success story, drawing in fans from across the globe. The real crime would not be getting on board – find out how to watch every episode of The Outlaws with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Outlaws

You can catch every episode of Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws on Amazon Prime Video. Season two has already been filmed and it set to air sometime later this year.

Watch The Outlaws on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive host for The Outlaws. You can watch every episode of season one right now, but will have to wait a little longer for season two, which will be released later this year.

What is The Outlaws about?

Seven unlikely strangers are brought together when they are all ordered to serve community service at the same place. Their task is to bring a dilapidated community hall back to life, giving them time to ponder on their misdemeanors. During one of the sessions, they break a hole in the ceiling, causing a massive duffel bag of cash to fall out. The crew are ecstatic, totally unaware that the gift from heaven belongs to some very dangerous people, who are about to make their lives hell.

What can we expect from season two of The Outlaws?

The end of season one saw the Outlaws in a pretty big pickle, having to somehow face the consequences of their actions while still serving the remainder of their community service. With the criminal underworld and the police still hot on their tail, they are going to have to band closer together than ever, just to make it out alive. The question is, can they pull it off without becoming monsters?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime