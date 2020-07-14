The post-apocalyptic zombie horror that is The Walking Dead has dominated television airways and streaming platforms for years. Audiences fell in love with Andrew Lincoln, who was just Simon the teacher from Teachers and Keira Knightley’s questionably cute stalker in Love Actually until he became Rick Grimes — badass sheriff deputy and zombie fighter.

Unfortunately, as much as we Aussies love Rick, it’s often been difficult to track him and the Walkers on local streaming platforms. But never fear (well, maybe fear just a little bit, it’s an apocalypse after all) because we’ve got news for you. Foxtel’s newest streaming platform, BINGE, is playing host to all 10 seasons of the Lincoln-led series, allowing you to really sink your teeth into the good stuff.

How to watch The Walking Dead in Australia

To watch The Walking Dead in Australia, you can tune into BINGE, Foxtel Now or iTunes, with BINGE and Foxtel offering all seasons, while iTunes allows you to purchase and download individual episodes.

The Walking Dead on BINGE

With the recent launch of BINGE, a good chunk of Foxtel’s programs are available on the new streaming platform, including all episodes to date, meaning you’ll have close to 10 seasons available to stream, with the platform expected to host future seasons and episodes shortly after they premiere in the US.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

BINGE Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

The Walking Dead on Foxtel

The original home for The Walking Dead in Australia, Foxtel still has all the goods, but comes with a bit more of a price tag than BINGE. To stream The Walking Dead on Foxtel, you’ll simply need access via an account, with Foxtel Now the cheapest subscription available that allows you to watch Grimes in action, which will set you back $25 per month. But if you’re in the market for something more, you can always explore the multiple Foxtel Packages available.

The Walking Dead on iTunes

Ideal for those looking to download and watch individual episodes, iTunes currently has multiple seasons of The Walking Dead, although it currently doesn’t have the most recent seasons and episodes. A single episode will set you back a few dollars, while a full season will set you back closer to $40.

Advertisement

What can we expect in season 11 of The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead follows Rick Grimes as he wakes up from a coma and discovers that a zombie apocalypse has spread across America, with his family nowhere to be seen. In search of his wife and son, and a safe and secure home, Grimes sets off across the country, leading a group of survivors to potential salvation, all the while coming under attack of zombie ‘Walkers’. The tenth season cruelly remains absent of its finale due to production halts, so right now all we have to go off is a teaser trailer (and our fingers crossed the finale is released soon).

Season 9 saw fan favourite character Maggie (Lauren Cohan) depart the show, but the teaser shows us that she’ll be returning for the finale. Her departure was somewhat overshadowed by Rick’s presumed death (could we see a return from him too?) so fans are overjoyed we’ll get to see more of her. We’re hoping she’s back to join in on the war against Beta. Series showrunner Angela Kang said that, “We will see more of the epic conflict we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” she said. “We’ll know what’s happened with her and what that means for our group.”

Producer Greg Nicotero also said that, “It’s already been revealed that Maggie’s return is in the finale, and it tees us up very well for season 11 that it’s a little agonising for me to not be able to talk about. Because the last two minutes of the finale are going to just… People’s jaws are going to drop.”

Catch up on seasons 1-10 of The Walking Dead

It doesn’t matter if you’re a hardcore fan or new to the game, BINGE is offering you a chance to catch up on all 10 seasons. We’ve done the math, and there’s a solid 149 episodes for you to chew your way through. And if you (ever) get bored of The Walking Dead – or have to wait a bit longer until season 11 – you can always check out what other movies and shows BINGE has to offer.

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.