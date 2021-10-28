How to watch The Wire in Australia

The early 2000s HBO era was one for the ages, with no shortage of entertaining and hard-hitting shows hitting the channel. While not all of us would’ve been able to watch it when they initially aired – partially thanks to Australia’s usual struggle of getting American shows Down Under – but thankfully we’ve come a long since then. But if you’ve missed the golden era of HBO and are looking to make amends, where exactly can you watch shows like The Wire? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch The Wire

The Wire is available to stream on both BINGE and Foxtel, or can be purchased from iTunes and Telstra TV Box Office.

Watch The Wire on BINGE

The entire series of The Wire – all five seasons – is available to stream on BINGE.

Sign up to BINGE

Watch The Wire on Foxtel

Similarly to BINGE, Foxtel offers all seasons of The Wire to be streamed.

Watch The Wire on iTunes

All five seasons of The Wire can be purchased through iTunes for $29.99 each.

Watch The Wire on Telstra TV Box Office

Telstra TV Box Office has all five seasons of The Wire available to purchase and download, with individual episodes costing $2.99 each, with seasons costing $27.99 each.

What is The Wire about?

The Wire is set in the US city of Baltimore, a city where its inhabitants and the police force are seemingly at odds, with the series exploring a different industry or institution each season, including illegal drug trade, public schooling, and the media. Loosely based on the experiences of a former police report and former police detective, The Wire follows homicide detective Jimmy McNulty as he tries to uncover various crimes that happen throughout his city, and the effects that each case has on the city, and himself.

Photo Credit: BINGE