How to watch the US Open 2021 in Australia

Agassi. Sampras. Federer. Williams. These aren’t just last names – they’re former winners of the US Open, one of the most renowned tennis tournaments across the globe. Off the back of an Olympic campaign, the world’s top hard-court players will head to the Big Apple for their chance at a Grand Slam title. So let Canstar Blue serve up every detail on how, where, and when to watch the US Open for 2021.

How to watch the US Open 2021

The US Open will be available to watch live and on-demand via Kayo and Foxtel, despite other Grand Slam tournaments, including Wimbledon and the French Open, being secured by Stan Sport.

Watch the US Open on Kayo

Kayo will be covering the US Open with live and on-demand streaming of every game, set, and match. Highlights and past matches are also available to stream if you’re waiting for the next game to get underway.

Watch the US Open on Foxtel

Available through ESPN, Foxtel has both live and on-demand coverage during the U.S. Open, with ESPN additionally providing a number of commentary and analysis programs, as well as highlights for those who either don’t have time to catch all the action, or have all the time in the world.

When is the US Open?

The US Open will begin on Monday, August 30, 2021, running until September 12. The Women’s Final will be played on September 11, while the Men’s Final will close the tournament on September 12.

Who are the favourites heading into the US Open?

The Men’s Competition

The big three of Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer head to New York City with 20 Grand Slam titles apiece, meaning this competition could be a huge swing trophy for the trio. Last year’s winner Dominic Thiem could have something to say about this however, with the Austrian accruing a healthy collection of Grand Slam trophies. As for the favourite, Djokovic has plenty to compete for – a US Open win would mean he would be the second ever player after Steffi Graf to obtain the Golden Slam (four Grand Slam tournament wins and an Olympic gold medal in the same year).

The Women’s Competition

The men’s competition may not have much Australian representation, but the women’s competition is headed by the pride of the nation in Ash Barty. The world number one bowed out of the Olympic competition after winning her second major tournament at Wimbledon, however second seed Naomi Osaka has been in flying form and will look to prove a worthy competitor for Barty. Serena Williams sits at 15 seed in the rankings – unrepresentative of her 23 Grand Slam wins.

Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/shutterstock.com