How to watch The Wheel of Time in Australia

There’s a lot of fantasy kicking around on streaming these days, but this one, The Wheel of Time, is set to stand out in a big way. Based on an epic saga of the same name, the book series was carried out over 14 novels and written over a course of 22 years making it an absolute mammoth of a job.

As you can expect with a work like this, it can’t be done all at once, so the series will attempt to tackle the story by focussing in on significant storylines – a classically delicate tightrope to walk between old and new fans. With season two already greenlit, we can only assume they’ve nailed the trick. Find out how to watch every episode of The Wheel of Time in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Wheel of Time

You can stream all six episodes of The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video, available from November 19, 2021.

Watch The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video

What is The Wheel of Time about?

In The Wheel of Time, Rosamind Pike plays Moiraine, who belongs to a powerful organisation of women called the ‘Aes Sedai’, in a world where magic exists, but only some people can harness and use it. At the same time, her world is under threat from a powerful enemy.

Living in this same world as Moiraine is a group of five young travellers, one of whom has a spectacular peculiarity; he is believed to be a reincarnation of the Dragon, a creature who has been prophesied to either save the world or destroy it. Despite not knowing which, Moiraine decides the Dragon could be the only chance, and decides to undergo a journey with the group in the hopes of finding an answer. It’s a complicated high fantasy plot, with enough magic, danger, mystery and high stakes to keep anyone glued in.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime