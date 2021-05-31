How to watch Wimbledon 2021 in Australia

If you’ve had the hankering to watch someone win roughly $4,000,000 AUD recently, then look no further than Wimbledon. The orange dustbowl of its predecessor will be replaced by the English green hue of tennis’ most highly-regarded competition. Whether you’re a tennis fanatic, or just watching for the fashion, Canstar Blue has you sorted on how to watch this year’s instalment of Wimbledon.

How to watch Wimbledon 2021

There are two options to catch the 2021 coverage of Wimbledon: Channel 9 or Stan Sport. While both platforms offer extensive coverage of the tennis action, there are a few differences to help guide your viewing preference. Find out more below.

Watch Wimbledon on Channel 9

Channel 9 secured the broadcasting rights for Wimbledon (alongside the French Open), offering live and on-demand coverage through its multiple free-to-air channels, including Channel Nine, 9Go and 9GEM. Check your local guides for match times.

Watch Wimbledon on Stan Sport

Stan Sport will offer ad-free coverage of every match from every court of Wimbledon, both live and on-demand. Stan Sport will cost an additional $10 per month, but is only available to purchase alongside a Stan subscription, meaning it will cost you upwards of $20 per month to catch the sporting action (depending on which Stan plan you sign up to).

When is Wimbledon 2021?

The first serve of Wimbledon begins on June 28, 2021, with the tournament wrapping up on July 11, 2021. The full Wimbledon schedule is as follows:

Round 1: June 28 – June 29

Round 2: June 30 – July 1

Round 3: July 2 – July 3

Round 4: July 5

Quarter-Finals: July 6 – July 7

Semi-Finals: July 8 – July 9

Finals: July 10 – July 11

Who should I look out for in Wimbledon 2021?

The Wimbledon championship is currently reigned by the Eastern European contingent of Simone Halep and Novak Djokovic. They have been victors for two years, due to COVID wiping out the 2020 instalment of the competition. Find out who the top challengers are coming into the tournament below.

The Men’s Competition

The Djoker will be looking to secure his third straight Wimbledon trophy, but competition will be fierce. Youngsters Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have rocketed up the rankings in recent months, and will be looking to break into their first ever Wimbledon finals. Seasoned practitioner Roger Federer will feel right at home in the London suburb as he looks to make his 13th finals appearance.

The Women’s Competition

The women’s competition will be spearheaded by Australian Ash Barty, who clocks in at world number one on the tennis rankings, the second Australian woman ever to be crowned number one. Wimbledon has been dominated by Serena and Venus in recent years, with over half the winners since the turn of the century being a Williams sister. Serena’s appearance at this year’s tournament could cement her indisputably as one of the greatest athletes of all time. The description of dark horse doesn’t do Simona Halep justice, as she heads into the competition as number two seed and the reigning champion. There’s plenty on offer in the women’s competition this year.

