Whether you’re getting a start on Christmas shopping, or just want to treat yourself to some new tech, the Black Friday sales weekend is a great time to save on a wide array of gadgets and games. This year, buyers can find deals on a range of items: from smartwatches and smart home accessories, to gaming and audio.

With so many specials and discounts on offer, we’ve sorted through the sales and rounded up some of the best deals available from telcos and tech manufacturers. Hit the links below to see what each brand is slinging this Black Friday, or scroll down to view everything we’ve compiled so far.

Telstra Black Friday deals

Naturally, Telstra is dropping prices on a selection of phones this Black Friday, but customers can also save big bucks on tablets, tech accessories and smart home extras. Here’s some of the hottest Telstra Black Friday offers, which are live through to November 28, 2022.

Tablets

The telco is offering discounts on Samsung’s popular Galaxy Tab S8 series, with $400 off the S8 Ultra, $300 off the S8+, and $200 off the standard S8. All three tablets can be bought on a Telstra device payment plan over 12, 24, or 36 months (with the discount spread across each monthly payment), or at the discounted price upfront. Sales prices include:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (128GB): was $1,999, now $1,599

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (256GB): was $2,199, now $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G (128GB): was $1,699, now $1,399

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G (256GB): was $1,849, now $1,549

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G (128GB): was $1,299, now $1,099

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G (256GB): was $1,449, now $1,249

All tablets can be added to a Telstra data-only/mobile broadband plan, which begin at $15 per month for 5GB of data and include options up to 400GB each month.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $25 over one month 30 GB Max Data**/billing period $25 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Medium SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $55 over one month 75 GB Max Data**/billing period $55 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Large SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue

Smart hubs and smart home tech

Google Nest Hub Max: was $349, now $249

Google Nest Doorbell: was $329, now $249

Google Nest Cam Battery: was $329, now $249

Google Nest Hub Gen 2: was $149, now $74.50

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): was $199, now $99

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $399, now $324

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $119, now $79

Smartwatches/wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — 40mm: was $449, now $299

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $699, now $449

Google Pixel Watch LTE — 40mm: was $649, now $499

Garmin Lily Sport Smartwatch: was $299, now $199

Garmin Vivomove 3 Smartwatch: was $299, now $249

Fitbit Charge 5: was $269, now $169

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $149, now $75

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Blueant X5 Speaker: was $384, now $240

Blueant Pump Air X Earbuds: was $179, now $99

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $389, now $299

JBL Cinema SB120 2.0 Channel Soundbar: was $229, now $149

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $299, now $279

Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker: was $149, now $129

Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds: was $119, now $79

JBL Tune 710 BT Over Ear Headphones: was $129, now $99

Optus Black Friday deals

Alongside phone and internet discounts, Optus is also slashing prices on smartwatches, tech accessories, tablets and home gadgets. The telco’s Black Friday offers are available through to November 28, 2022, and include up to 55% off smart products, plus up to $100 off Fitbit sports watches and $100 off popular headphones.

Smartwatches/wearables

Fitbit Charge 5: was $270, now $170

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $150, now $75

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Earbuds: was $350, now $300

Urbanista Los Angeles Solar Headphones: was $400, now $300

Urbanista Stockholm Wireless Headphones: was $100, now $80

JBL Live 460 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $200, now $150

JBL Live 660 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $150, now $120

JBL Live Pro+ True Wireless Headphones: was $330, now $280

JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Headphones: was $200, now $150

Blueant X4 50W Party Speaker: was $300, now $200

Blueant Pump Air Pro Earbuds: was $200, now $100

Quantum 300 Gaming Over Ear Wired Headset: was $130, now $80

Quantum 610 Gaming Over Ear Wireless Headset: was $230, now $200

Smart hubs and smart home tech

Google Nest Doorbell: was $329, now $229

Google Nest Cam Floodlight: was $549, now $409

Google Nest Hub Gen 2: was $149, now $75

Google Nest WiFi Router: was $269, now $189

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): was $199, now $88

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): was $79, now $37

Ring Video Doorbell 4: was $329, now $215

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $399, now $269

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro: was $379, now $259

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 2 pack: was $329, now $209

Vodafone Black Friday deals

Vodafone is coming in hot with its own tablet and accessories offers for Black Friday, including generous discounts on Samsung devices. The telco is also throwing in bonus earbuds with Samsung Galaxy smart watches, with all deals available until November 29, 2022.

Tablets

Vodafone customers can save $100 on selected iPads, as well as hundreds on Samsung’s S series and A series tablets. You can save $550 on the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G, $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G, and $300 off the price of the standard Galaxy S8 5G when you stay connected to Vodafone for 24 or 36 months. Tablet deals include:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (256GB): was $2,199, now $1,641

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G (128GB): was $1,699, now $1,299

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G (128GB): was $1,299, now $999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 5G (64GB): was $529, now $129

Apple iPad 9th gen (64GB): was $779, now $679

Apple iPad 9th gen (256GB): was $1,079, now $979

Smartwatches/wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 4G — 45mm: bonus Galaxy Buds2 (RRP $219) when bought on a Vodafone payment plan

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 4G — 40mm: bonus Galaxy Buds2 (RRP $219) when bought on a Vodafone payment plan

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 4G — 44mm: bonus Galaxy Buds2 (RRP $219) when bought on a Vodafone payment plan

Compare data-only SIM and mobile broadband plans for tablets

Apple Black Friday deals

Rather than cutting prices across its extensive range of tech, Apple is instead throwing in its own gift cards with selected iPhones, iPads, Watches and more. Pick up an Apple product directly from the Apple Store between November 25 and November 28, 2022, and you’ll receive an Apple Gift Card for the following value:

Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini or iMac: $400 Apple Gift Card

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen), AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods (3rd gen) with Lightning Charging Case, AirPods Max: up to $120 Apple Gift Card

Apple Watch SE: $80 Apple Gift Card

Apple iPad Air, iPad (9th gen), iPad Mini: up to $80 Apple Gift Card

Apple iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE: $80 Apple Gift Card

Selected Beats Audio products: up to $80 Apple Gift Card

If you're interested in comparing iPhones on a telco plan, see plans for the iPhone 14 series below.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung is celebrating Black Friday by dropping prices on home appliances and smartphones, as well as popular tablets, smartwatches and its Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. All of Samsung’s offers are available online now while stocks last and end November 28, 2022. Tech and audio deals include:

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 WiFi (128GB): was $1,099, now $899

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 WiFi (256GB): was $1,249, now $1,049

Smartwatches/wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth — 46mm: was $599, now $349

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth — 40mm: was $399, now $199

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $249, now $124.50

Looking for more Samsung deals? You can compare Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra phone plans below.

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Black Friday deals

If you’re buying directly from the Google store, you’ll find discounts on products including smart home hubs and bundles, as well as Pixel Buds and Chromecast. Google’s Black Friday offers end November 28, 2022, and include:

Smart hubs and smart home tech

Google Nest Hub Max: was $349, now $299

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $149, now $79

Chromecast with Google TV 4K: was $99, now $79

Chromecast with Google TV: was $59, now $49

Google Nest WiFi Router with 2 points: was $549, now $399

Home of Entertainment Package (2x Nest Audio speakers, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast with Google TV): was $743, now $663

Around House Package (Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Hub Max): was $448, now $379

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $39

Pixel Buds A-Series: was $159, now $129

Huawei Black Friday deals

Huawei is offering a range of deals across wearables, tablets and audio, with savings of well over $200 up for grabs. Customers can save up to 57% on earbuds and 48% on smartwatches, with all discounts available until November 28, 2022 from Huawei, Mobileciti, and Amazon. Black Friday deals include:

Smartwatches/wearables

Huawei Watch GT 3 Gold — 42mm: was $499, now $264.10

Huawei Watch GT 3 Brown — 46mm: was $499, now $269

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Active: was $299, now $189.90

Tablets

Huawei MatePad 11: was $949, now $669

Huawei MatePad T10: was $199, now $178

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2: was $349, now $249

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick: was $399, now $229.90

Foxtel Black Friday deals

If you’re looking to add Foxtel to your home entertainment lineup, and you’re not afraid to commit for a full year, the pay TV provider is offering discounts across all of its 12-month plans. Customers buying before November 30, 2022 can save a bundle on TV, movies, and sports packages, with discounts available on the following plans for 12 months:

Foxtel Platinum Plus: was $140 per month, now $94 per month

Foxtel Premium: was $99 per month, now $74 per month

Foxtel Sports HD: was $74 per month, now $54 per month

Foxtel Movies HD: was $69 per month, now $49 per month

Foxtel Plus + Favourites: was $69 per month, now $54 per month

All plans include Foxtel Go and on-demand streaming.

Suunto Black Friday deals

Finnish sports watch brand Suunto is slashing up to 57% off selected wearables in a must-see sale for fitness enthusiasts. You can pick up these offers online, or in retail stores including Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, MYER, Officeworks, Costco, Wild Earth and Find Your Feet. These offers are available until December 4, 2022 and include:

Suunto 9 Peak: was $1,199, now $699

Suunto 5 Peak: was $499.99, now $249

Suunto 7 Titanium: was $699, now $299

Suunto 9 Baro Titanium: was $799, now $499

Shop Suunto watches

Xbox Black Friday deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your console, Xbox is offering a $100 discount on the XBox Series S, bringing the price down to $399. The gaming giant is also lowering prices on a range of popular titles, with all offers available from now through to November 28, 2022 or while stocks last. Discounted games include:

Gotham Knights: was $109.95, now $65.97

NBA 2K23 for XBox Series X/S: was $119.95, now $59.97

EA Sports FIFA 23: was $99.95, now $59.97

Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Editions Bundle: was $299.90, now $119.96

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition: was $129.95, now $42.88

Madden NFL 23 Xbox One: was $99.95, now $49.97

Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition: was $179.95, now $89.97

PlayStation

PlayStation is discounting its 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription plans by 25% for Black Friday, in addition to offering digital game price cuts of up to 50% on selected titles. If you’d like to sign on for a year of all-access PS5 and PS4 games via the Plus plan, you can save the following when you join by November 28, 2022:

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus Essential: was $79.95 for 12 months, now $59.96

PlayStation Plus Extra: was $134.95 for 12 months, now $101.21

PlayStation Plus Deluxe: was $154.95 for 12 months, now $116.21

Digital games