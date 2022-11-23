article background

The best Black Friday tech and gaming deals

Whether you’re getting a start on Christmas shopping, or just want to treat yourself to some new tech, the Black Friday sales weekend is a great time to save on a wide array of gadgets and games. This year, buyers can find deals on a range of items: from smartwatches and smart home accessories, to gaming and audio.

With so many specials and discounts on offer, we’ve sorted through the sales and rounded up some of the best deals available from telcos and tech manufacturers. Hit the links below to see what each brand is slinging this Black Friday, or scroll down to view everything we’ve compiled so far.

Telstra Black Friday deals

Naturally, Telstra is dropping prices on a selection of phones this Black Friday, but customers can also save big bucks on tablets, tech accessories and smart home extras. Here’s some of the hottest Telstra Black Friday offers, which are live through to November 28, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S8 tablet
Samsung Galaxy S8

Tablets

The telco is offering discounts on Samsung’s popular Galaxy Tab S8 series, with $400 off the S8 Ultra, $300 off the S8+, and $200 off the standard S8. All three tablets can be bought on a Telstra device payment plan over 12, 24, or 36 months (with the discount spread across each monthly payment), or at the discounted price upfront. Sales prices include:

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (128GB): was $1,999, now $1,599
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (256GB): was $2,199, now $1,799
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G (128GB): was $1,699, now $1,399
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G (256GB): was $1,849, now $1,549
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G (128GB): was $1,299, now $1,099
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G (256GB): was $1,449, now $1,249

All tablets can be added to a Telstra data-only/mobile broadband plan, which begin at $15 per month for 5GB of data and include options up to 400GB each month.

Apple Black Friday deals

Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air range

Rather than cutting prices across its extensive range of tech, Apple is instead throwing in its own gift cards with selected iPhones, iPads, Watches and more. Pick up an Apple product directly from the Apple Store between November 25 and November 28, 2022, and you’ll receive an Apple Gift Card for the following value:

  • Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini or iMac: $400 Apple Gift Card
  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen), AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods (3rd gen) with Lightning Charging Case, AirPods Max: up to $120 Apple Gift Card
  • Apple Watch SE: $80 Apple Gift Card
  • Apple iPad Air, iPad (9th gen), iPad Mini: up to $80 Apple Gift Card
  • Apple iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE: $80 Apple Gift Card
  • Selected Beats Audio products: up to $80 Apple Gift Card

Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung is celebrating Black Friday by dropping prices on home appliances and smartphones, as well as popular tablets, smartwatches and its Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. All of Samsung’s offers are available online now while stocks last and end November 28, 2022. Tech and audio deals include:

Tablets

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 WiFi (128GB): was $1,099, now $899
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 WiFi (256GB): was $1,249, now $1,049

Smartwatches/wearables

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth — 46mm: was $599, now $349
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth — 40mm: was $399, now $199

Headphones, earbuds and audio

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $249, now $124.50

Looking for more Samsung deals? You can compare Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra phone plans below.

Google Black Friday deals

If you’re buying directly from the Google store, you’ll find discounts on products including smart home hubs and bundles, as well as Pixel Buds and Chromecast. Google’s Black Friday offers end November 28, 2022, and include:

Smart hubs and smart home tech

  • Google Nest Hub Max: was $349, now $299
  • Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $149, now $79
  • Chromecast with Google TV 4K: was $99, now $79
  • Chromecast with Google TV: was $59, now $49
  • Google Nest WiFi Router with 2 points: was $549, now $399
  • Home of Entertainment Package (2x Nest Audio speakers, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast with Google TV): was $743, now $663
  • Around House Package (Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Hub Max): was $448, now $379

Headphones, earbuds and audio

  • Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $39
  • Pixel Buds A-Series: was $159, now $129

Huawei Black Friday deals

Huawei is offering a range of deals across wearables, tablets and audio, with savings of well over $200 up for grabs. Customers can save up to 57% on earbuds and 48% on smartwatches, with all discounts available until November 28, 2022 from Huawei, Mobileciti, and Amazon. Black Friday deals include:

Huawei Freebuds Lipstick

Smartwatches/wearables

  • Huawei Watch GT 3 Gold 42mm: was $499, now $264.10
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 Brown 46mm: was $499, now $269
  • Huawei Watch Fit 2 Active: was $299, now $189.90

Tablets

  • Huawei MatePad 11: was $949, now $669
  • Huawei MatePad T10: was $199, now $178

Headphones, earbuds and audio

  • Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2: was $349, now $249
  • Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick: was $399, now $229.90

Foxtel Black Friday deals

If you’re looking to add Foxtel to your home entertainment lineup, and you’re not afraid to commit for a full year, the pay TV provider is offering discounts across all of its 12-month plans. Customers buying before November 30, 2022 can save a bundle on TV, movies, and sports packages, with discounts available on the following plans for 12 months:

  • Foxtel Platinum Plus: was $140 per month, now $94 per month
  • Foxtel Premium: was $99 per month, now $74 per month
  • Foxtel Sports HD: was $74 per month, now $54 per month
  • Foxtel Movies HD: was $69 per month, now $49 per month
  • Foxtel Plus + Favourites: was $69 per month, now $54 per month

All plans include Foxtel Go and on-demand streaming. 

Suunto Black Friday deals

Finnish sports watch brand Suunto is slashing up to 57% off selected wearables in a must-see sale for fitness enthusiasts. You can pick up these offers online, or in retail stores including Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, MYER, Officeworks, Costco, Wild Earth and Find Your Feet. These offers are available until December 4, 2022 and include:

  • Suunto 9 Peak: was $1,199, now $699
  • Suunto 5 Peak: was $499.99, now $249
  • Suunto 7 Titanium: was $699, now $299
  • Suunto 9 Baro Titanium: was $799, now $499

Shop Suunto watches

Xbox Black Friday deals

Xbox series S console and controller
Xbox Series S

If you’re looking to upgrade your console, Xbox is offering a $100 discount on the XBox Series S, bringing the price down to $399. The gaming giant is also lowering prices on a range of popular titles, with all offers available from now through to November 28, 2022 or while stocks last. Discounted games include:

  • Gotham Knights: was $109.95, now $65.97
  • NBA 2K23 for XBox Series X/S: was $119.95, now $59.97
  • EA Sports FIFA 23: was $99.95, now $59.97
  • Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Editions Bundle: was $299.90, now $119.96
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition: was $129.95, now $42.88
  • Madden NFL 23 Xbox One: was $99.95, now $49.97
  • Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition: was $179.95, now $89.97

PlayStation

PlayStation is discounting its 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription plans by 25% for Black Friday, in addition to offering digital game price cuts of up to 50% on selected titles. If you’d like to sign on for a year of all-access PS5 and PS4 games via the Plus plan, you can save the following when you join by November 28, 2022:

PlayStation Plus

  • PlayStation Plus Essential: was $79.95 for 12 months, now $59.96
  • PlayStation Plus Extra: was $134.95 for 12 months, now $101.21
  • PlayStation Plus Deluxe: was $154.95 for 12 months, now $116.21

Digital games

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: was $94.95, now $47.47
  • Gran Turismo 7: was $124.95, now $77.46
  • Gotham Knights: was $109.95, now $65.97
  • NBA 2K23: was $119.95, now $59.97
  • EA Sports FIFA 23: was $109.95, now $65.97
  • The Last of Us Part I: was $124.95, now $93.71
  • Horizon Forbidden West: was $124.95, now $77.46

Other Black Friday 2022 deals

Tara Donnelly
Tara Donnelly
Utilities Editor
Tara Donnelly is an internet and mobile expert - sectors she’s spent a decade covering - and also oversees energy and consumer technology content. She holds a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canberra and has shared her expertise on national media including 9 News, 7 News, Sunrise and the ABC.

