Myer slashes up to 50% off cookware & homewares for Black Friday

Oh, it’s a time to be jolly because Myer is offering some big discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including up to 50% off cookware and homewares, up to 40% off women’s and men’s fashion, and more.

If you’re looking to score some bargains before Christmas, Myer is slashing prices on a wide range of categories both in-store and online. Deals come and go quickly, so be sure to price track and shop as you see discounts you like. Happy shopping!

Top Myer Black Friday offers 2022

We’ve rounded up some of the best headline offers from Myer available on Black Friday weekend from November 25-27. Select deals will run until November 28-30.

Category Offer Homewares 50% off bed linen, towels, quilts, pillows and protectors Homewares 50% off the original price of cookware Women’s lingerie 40% off women’s intimate apparel Men’s fashion 40% off men’s clothing, shoes, underwear and accessories by Tommy Hilfiger Men’s fashion 40% off the original price of men’s jeans by Levi’s, American Eagle, Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein Jeans & more Beauty 20% off Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Tom Ford, Clinique, MAC, Giorgio Armani & more Kids’ 30% off a great range of kids’ clothing & footwear at Shoes & Sox Toys 30% off FAO Schwarz, Discovery & Barbie toys Entertainment 30% off the original price of suitcases by Samsonite, High Sierra & American Tourister Women’s accessories 25% off women’s handbags & wallets by Status Anxiety, Marcs, Nine West & Naked Vice Appliances 20% off the original price of small electrical kitchen appliances, microwaves, personal care, irons & vacuums Beauty 15% off Clarins, SkinCeuticals and Kiehl’s

Philips Twin TurboStar Air Fryer ─ $429* (save $120)

Philips is offering up a healthier way to cook with its Twin TurboStar air fryer. Boasted to be the brand’s most powerful air fryer yet, it can perfectly crisp food with little to no oil, removing up to 90% of fat when compared to foods that have been deep-fried. The brand also claims the Twin TurboStar technology is able to remove fat from food during the cooking process. The XXL model is able to fit an entire chicken, or up to 1.4kg of chips. It comes with five pre-set cooking programs, a digital display, a recipe booklet with over 30 dish ideas, and a Quick Clean basket with non-stick mesh able to be cleaned in 90 seconds. All removable parts of the air fryer are dishwasher-safe. This deal ends on November 30.

RRP: $549

NutriBullet Pro 1000 Blender ─ $129* (save $50)

New from NutriBullet, the Pro 1000 is a dynamite addition to the world of blenders. Stacked with ergonomically redesigned blades, and a powerful 1000W motor, there’s simply nothing you can’t blend. To give you an idea of what a punch this compact blender packs, an average blender usually has around 600W – making the Pro 1000 nearly twice as powerful! This deal ends on November 30.

RRP: $179

Instant Pot Pro 8L ─ $289* (save $110)

For those pondering on the benefits of an Instant Pot, they can be summed up in one word: convenience. An Instant Pot claims to replace the roles of 10 different kitchen appliances, functioning as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, steriliser, cake oven, steamer, yogurt maker, food warmer, and is also able to sous vide! The Instant Pot Pro 8L takes it one step further and provides 28 built-in and customisable one-touch cooking programs, and gives you the ability to save function, time, and temperature settings, so you can continue to nail recipes time and again. The appliance also has your back when it comes to timing, including ‘intuitive timed venting reminders’ to update you on pressure releases while cooking. The 8L pot itself is made of stainless steel and constructed with a ‘tri-ply’ bottom for superior heating, allowing you to sauté and sear, and comes equipped with silicone handles for burn-free handling. This deal ends on November 30.

RRP: $399

Eufy RoboVac X8 Robotic Vacuum ─ $699* (save $400)

The Eufy RoboVac X8 is an ideal gift for anyone with pets – especially if you end up gifting it to yourself. Under the hood, the RoboVac X8 is sporting 2000Pa of suction power, a laser navigation system, AI mapping technology, and Twin-Turbine Technology deploying powerful airflow, all of which come together to clean up to 57.6% more pet hair than previous RoboVac models. The vacuum also comes with UltraPack dust compression, which packs the dust in so tightly to the bin, that you end up with 127% more room, greatly reducing the unpleasant task of emptying out the dirt box. The vacuum has a runtime of 180 minutes and can be controlled via the RoboVac app. This deal ends on November 30.

RRP: $1,099

Ultimate Ears Boom Sunset Red Portable Bluetooth Speaker ─ $269* (save $60)

Blast loud, clear, and powerful music with this Megaboom 3 portable speaker with thundering bass. It features one-touch music controls, pause and skip functions, 360° surround sound, and wireless charging, wrapped in a stunning two-tone fabric. This model is waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof too. This deal ends on November 30.

RRP: $329

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex (75ml) ─ $94.40-$174.40* (save $23.60-$43.60)

Give the gift of good skin with this Estée Lauder multi-complex night serum suitable for all skin types. This product is the holy grail of skincare and features Chronolux Power Signal Technology to penetrate deep into the skin and target all common skin concerns at once like enlarged/clogged pores, dry skin, and fines line and wrinkles. It also has eight-hour antioxidant protection to provide all-day defence against environmental pollutants. This deal is available until November 28.

RRP: $199.95-$249.95

Tefal Total Induction Non-Stick 4 Piece Cookset ─ $179.98* (save $269.97)

Update your daily cookware with this practical Tefal four-piece set which can help you nail all your recipes, including those that involve searing, sautéing and stir frying. This versatile cookware bundle features the brand’s exclusive Thermo-Signal technology which turns pans full red when preheated and ready to cook, and safe non-stick coating with no PFOA, lead or cadmium. The whole set is fully compatible with gas, electric, ceramic and induction stovetops. This deal ends on November 30.

RRP: $449.95

Heritage Diana Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set ─ $99.97-$124.07* (save $99.98-$124.98)

You’re only as comfortable as the sheets you sleep on, so if you’re looking for that exquisite feel each time you hop into bed, you can’t get past this 400 thread-count Egyptian cotton sheet set from Heritage. This set comes in a contemporary white print. This deal is exclusive to Myer and ends on November 30.

RRP: $199.95-$249.95

