In a market saturated with very same-same looking earbuds, it’s hard to stand out from the crowd. Apple chooses to keep its iconic white headphone design with its AirPods, while Samsung has introduced colour-coordinated cases to match its smartphones. Other brands tend to keep it safe, but most earbuds and their cases still end up looking very similar.

Now Huawei is looking to shake things up with the launch of its latest earbuds — the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick. As the name suggests, Huawei has chosen to design these headphones, and the charge case they come in, to look like lipstick — and we’re obsessed.

We know what you’re thinking. ‘Why do I need my headphones and case to look like lipstick?’. Well, why not? Why put up with boring headphones and charge cases when they could be so much more?

These earbuds have come from a group of multinational designers at Huawei’s Paris Aesthetics Research Centre, and they look as sleek and stylish as you’d expect. Of course, looks aren’t everything, and these headphones are backed up with some quality tech.

The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick — features and specs

The main drawcard for these headphones is, obviously, how stylish and unique they look. But, with that super-sleek aesthetic comes some high-calibre materials. The earbuds themselves are a gorgeous red, while the case is finished in a black and gold colourway, in a clear and clever imitation of an actual lipstick bullet.

The charging case is made from luxury-grade stainless steel and is wear-resistant (great news for anyone who finds scratches and marks on their tech from keeping it in their handbag). Huawei has built its Lipstick case using 30 intricate processes, and the look is finished off with polishing for a smooth surface and mirror-like sheen.

Another nice bit of attention to detail is that the charging case has a magnetic feature, that mimics the click of a lipstick case when closed. The headphones also come in scented packaging (the scent remains in the package and will fade eventually) to give you that experience of shopping for luxury beauty products. It’s the little things, right?

Looks aren’t everything though, and Huawei has included cutting-edge features that make for a great listening experience. The earbuds use Huawei’s open-fit design, based on an ergonomic simulation system with extensive testing performed on over 10,000 human ear models, for optimal comfort when wearing.

The earbuds include AEM EQ adjustment, which automatically detects the user’s ear canal shape and wearing conditions, then chooses the best EQ settings to suit a user. There are three EQ modes to choose from — balanced (default setting), bass boost and treble boost.

You’ll also get dual-microphone noise cancellation, which picks up background noise and, with the AEM noise cancellation technology, automatically selects the best noise cancellation parameters for your environment from 10 options.

Pairing the FreeBuds with your smartphone, tablet or PC via Bluetooth is seamless — and indeed it can switch a video from a smartphone to a PC or tablet, so you can have a smooth transition between devices, and achieve dual device connections. Latency is also at 90ms, so the audio stays in time with what’s going on on your screen. If you have a Huawei smartwatch, you can also connect your FreeBuds Lipstick so you can manage noise cancellation, control music playback and check your battery life straight from your watch.

An interesting feature included is the option to record your surroundings — simply turn on the Surroundings mode via the Huawei AI Life app and you can record the sound around you. A feature that many might not use, but if you record vlogs and like filming your travels, it could come in handy.

Battery life allows for up to 22 hours of music playback with a fully charged charging case, or four hours of music playback with fully charged earphones.

If these sound like your dream headphones, you can pick up your new FreeBuds Lipstick for $399 AUD RRP from the Huawei Experience Stores (located in Chatswood NSW, Hurstville NSW and the Sydney CBD, NSW) or online.

