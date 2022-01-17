ALDI slings cult $19.99 portable blender in Special Buys

Fancy smoothies on the go? Well, you’re in luck because ALDI is slinging its trendy portable blenders in Special Buys this week.

ALDI’s Ambiano cult 400ml portable blender will be on sale for $19.99 and is scheduled for release in stores and online from Saturday, 22 January, but shipping delays could see stock arrive after the advertised date in some stores.

The budget supermarket’s trendy portable blender features a drinking glass, a lid with a strainer, stainless-steel blades, a built-in battery, a USB charging cable, and a flat base for convenience. It can be used about 20 times after a full three-hour charge and comes in five different colours, including pastel blue, pink, yellow, purple, and green.

It’s the perfect gadget to make smoothies, milkshakes, and frappes on the go, with no mess. The Ambiano mini blender has sold out in previous Special Buys within a day of going on sale.

Keep in mind that Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.

