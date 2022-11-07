ALDI slings 7kg washing machine for $299 in Special Buys

Forget Black Friday, ALDI is already offering some serious bargains on big-ticket appliances, including a washing machine for just $299, as well as a dishwasher, fridge, freezer, and various home appliances for dirt cheap.

ALDI’s home appliance Special Buys will be on sale from Saturday, 12 November until stocks last. The main event is a 7kg top loader with an LED display for just $299. It features six wash programs (fuzzy, bulky, gentle, quick, eco, and spin), a honeycomb-shaped drum that’s easier on garments, and a transparent lid to see your washing in action. The downside is that this washer comes with a measly two-star energy rating, and a three-star water rating (WELS).

Also on sale, will be a 12-place stainless steel dishwasher for $349. It comes with self-diagnose functions, LED indicators, 12 standard place settings for all your plates, glassware, cookware, and cutlery, an adjustable basket, and extra drying. This model offers basic wash programs including intensive and rapid wash, 90-minute, and an eco program to reduce energy and water consumption. This appliance comes with a three-star energy rating, and a 4.5-star water rating (WELS).

The budget supermarket is also selling a 242L upright refrigerator for $349, and a 168L upright freezer for the same price. The fridge (pictured) features four adjustable glass shelves and a covered crisper drawer, temperature controls, and a reversible door with a left or right side opening.

Next, is this 30L microwave oven with air fryer for function for $199. It features 10 auto menus including reheat, soup, cake, pizza, and roast chicken, 140°C to 230°C variable temperatures, a grill element, hot air technology to air fry, and a 95-minute timer.

If you prefer a proper air fryer, ALDI will also be selling a 5L digital air fryer for $69.99. It comes with 10 digital pre-set programs for fries, roast, prawns, steak, bacon, cheese, and fish, as well as preheat and reheat for leftovers. It also features a 60-minute timer, LED touch controls, a non-stick frying pan, and a removable basket for easy cleaning.

The budget supermarket will also be slinging a Stirling digital kettle for $49.99. It comes with temperature control buttons for 70°C, 80°C, 90°C (optimal for coffee), and 100°C, a 30-minute keep-warm function, a 360° rotating base with anti-slip feet, a push-button open lid, and a removable mesh filter for easy cleaning.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Special Buys Stock Checker on the website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Compare Supermarkets