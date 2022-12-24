Save up to $800 on TVs & even more on air conditioners for Boxing Day

Fact Checked

Forget Christmas, because Boxing Day is the real day to be merry ─ the biggest sales event of the year ─ with retailers and brands slashing prices across their range. It’s the perfect time to shop big-ticket items like appliances and tech and score discounts. If you’re in the market for a new TV, vacuum, or whitegoods, we’ve rounded up some of the deals on appliances from The Good Guys below. Happy shopping!

Boxing Day TV deals

TCL 75-inch QUHD 4K Google TV ─ $995* (save $300)

Enjoy unmatched detail and clarity with this TCL Google TV with a 75-inch screen and 4K HD video (75P735). It features a 3840 x 2160 pixel screen resolution, Dolby Vision for precise colour and contrast, HDR10+, and 4K UHD. This smart TV also comes with built-in streaming of Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, plus Google Play Store which gives you more viewing options including Apple TV+, Paramount+, Kayo, and Disney+. It also offers voice command with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This television’s 91.8mm depth allows you to place it easily into your home theatre. It has a six-star energy rating.

LG 55-inch QNED80 4K LED Smart TV 2022 ─ $1,195* (save $800)

This LG TV (55QNED80SQA) combines the power of Quantum Dot and LG NanoCell technology to bring you an immersive and scenic experience in 4K for all your TV series, sports events and shows. It also brings you ultimate next-gen gaming with the Game Dashboard and Optimiser. Its a7 Gen5 AI Processor improves picture and sound quality using deep-learning algorithms, and LED dimming sections that improve the realism of your 4K movies and TV shows. This model runs on the webOS smart platform with Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Kayo, Disney+ and more. It offers remote control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Hisense 85-inch A7HAU Series UHD 4K Smart TV 2022 ─ $1,795* (save $500)

This Hisense TV (85A7HAU) features a massive 85-inch screen with an LCD display, which means you’ll see crisp details and scenes from your couch without straining your eyes. It also offers 4K Ultra HD video, and a 3840 x 2160 pixel screen resolution. This Hisense A7HAU series model also boasts smart TV capabilities with access to all your favourite streaming video subscription services, as well as Sports Mode and Game Mode Plus. This television features two USB inputs and a 5.5-star energy rating.

Boxing Day deals on laundry appliances

CHiQ 8.5kg Front Load Washer ─ $488* (save $211)

This white CHiQ front load washing machine (WFL85T48W2) offers a generous 8.5kg capacity (dry laundry), suitable for households with up to four people and families. It comes with 11 washing programs, including Cotton, Quick Wash, Spin, Delicate, Baby Care, Allergy Care, Wool, Bedding, RinseSpin, and Drum Clean. Other standard functions include touch controls, adjustable temperature controls, delayed start, Fuzzy Logic, a child lock, and a failure detection system that shuts down the machine if the level of water inside the drum exceeds the specified limit. This washer comes with a 4.5-star WELS water rating and a four-star energy rating to help households save on water and electricity.

Samsung 8.5kg Front Load Washer ─ $795* (save $254)

This black Samsung front load washing machine (WW85T554DAB) is also a bill saver, boasting a 4.5-star WELS water rating and a 4.5-star energy rating, plus an 8.5kg capacity which means running fewer loads to care take of your family’s laundry. It features a whopping 20 washing programs including Cotton, 15 Quick Wash, Intense Cold, Hygiene Steam, Colours, Wool, Bedding, Synthetics, Delicates, Rinse Spin, Drain/Spin, Drum Clean, Denim, Silent Wash, Baby Care, Active Wear, Cloudy Day, Shirts, Towels, and Daily Wash. There are additional washing options with BubbleWash and BubbleSoak.

Samsung 8kg Heat Pump Dryer ─ $1,095* (save $554)

This black Samsung heat pump dryer can dry 8kg of laundry ─ equivalent to eight dry towels or one Queen doona. It’s suitable for households with up to four people. Heat pump dryers are the most energy-efficient type, and this model boasts a nine-star energy rating to prove it. This dryer is optimised for various load types and comes with 15 drying programs like AI Dry, Cool Air, Iron Dry, Outdoor, Time Dry, Towels, Warm Air, Wool, Bedding, Quick Dry 35, Cotton, Delicates, Shirts and Synthetics. Heat pump dryers don’t need to be vented outside so they’re perfect if you’re renting.

Boxing Day deals on vacuums

LG A9 CordZero Multi Stick Vacuum ─ $699* (save $100)

This LG A9 CordZero stick vacuum (A9N-MULTI) comes with everything you need for a deep clean. It boasts Aeroscience technology that uses mini whirlwinds of airflow to separate dust particles, an Inverter Motor rotating at high speeds for effective suction, a Power Drive and a five-step filtration system to capture particles as small as 2.5 microns. The A9 CordZero offers up to 50 minutes of runtime when running on normal mode and has an interchangeable battery for longer cleaning sessions. Other nifty features include one-touch controls, a Turbo mode, and an ergonomic opti-balanced handle. The CordZero comes with a wall-mountable or standalone charging dock, and accessories like a combination tool, a crevice tool, a multi-surface nozzle, and a hard floor power drive.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+ Robotic Vacuum ─ $997* (save $202)

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+ is the first smart obstacle-avoiding robotic vacuum with dual vacuum and mopping functions, an auto-empty station and mobile air freshener. Suitable for all floor types, it also features TrueMapping with 3D detection and obstacle avoidance technology, OZMO Pro oscillating mopping, and an auto empty station which makes the vacuum empty itself into a sealed disposable dust bag that holds up to 30 days of debris without leakage. This robot vacuum offers up to 175 minutes of runtime for 6.5 hours of charge.

Boxing Day deals on air conditioners

Samsung C8kW H9kW Reverse Cycle Split System ─ $1,919* (save $480)

Experience the versatility of reverse cycle air conditioning without hot or cool breeze thanks to Samsung’s WindFree airflow across 23,000 micro air holes, which creates a softer air output feel in the room and can save up to 77% of energy consumption compared to the use of traditional slots. This GEO+ air con unit (F-AR30BXECNWK1) also uses AI Auto Cooling to optimise air conditioning by analysing rooms and usage patterns. Other functions include a Good Sleep mode, Dry Mode to dehumidify your home, Freeze Wash to freeze up to 90% of bacteria, and an auto-clean function. Inside, you’ll also find a Tri-Care filter that extracts dust, airborne fibres and animal dander, and a Zeolite-coated filter that captures fine dust while reducing viruses, bacteria, and allergens in the air.

Samsung C6.8kW H7.2kW Reverse Cycle Split System ─ $1,519* (save $380)

Experience the cool or warm breeze without the wind with this Samsung reverse cycle split system, part of the brand’s GEO+ range. It features WindFree technology which disperses airflow through 23,000 micro air holes ─ eliminating that pesky downdraft wind typically associated with air cons. Common features you’ll find across the range include AI Auto Cooling to optimise cooling by analysing rooms and usage patterns, a Tri-Care filter, Fast Cooling, Good Sleep mode, a dehumidification mode, Freeze Wash, and an auto-clean function. These units are also said to conserve up to 77% more energy than traditional air conditioning units with wide slots.

Boxing Day deals on kitchen appliances

LG 315L Top Mount Refrigerator ─ $777* (save $122)

This LG 325L fridge (GT-3S) can cool from front and back using SurroundCooling, as well as Door Cooling+ for items stored in the door like cheeses and condiments. Other features include a multi-airflow system, a movable ice maker to free up space in the freezer, and Smart Diagnosis capability for troubleshooting. This LG fridge also boasts a decent four-star energy rating and a right-hinged door. It has a stainless steel and silver finish.

Westinghouse 425L Bottom Mount Refrigerator ─ $995* (save $254)

This 425L (total capacity) Westinghouse fridge (WBE4302AC-R) features a twist ice and serve dispenser for a tray full of ice cubes at the turn of a knob, a multi-flow airflow design to avoid hot spots, a quick chill function, adjustable Spillsafe tempered glass shelves, internal electronic controls, a FlexStor door bin storage system, easy-glide telescopic freezer drawer runners, and LED lighting inside. It has a flat door design to save space and a door alarm. It comes with a 4.5-star energy rating. The fridge capacity is 300L and the freezer capacity is 125L.

Samsung 648L French Door Refrigerator ─ $3,455* (save $544)

This Samsung 648L French door fridge (SRF7500SB) is every entertainer’s dream. It features a Beverage Centre for easy access to all your drinks, including an auto-fill infuser jug that serves cold water instantly and adds flavour to your drinks, while the Dual Ice Maker provides options to host any occasion, producing both ice bites and regular ice cubes. Other standard features include Big Bottle door bins to store 2L and 3L bottles, all-around cooling to maintain cool air within the cabin by consistently checking the temperature and adjusting airflow when needed, a Power Cool and Power Freeze mode, and an anti-fingerprint finish. This model comes with a 3.5-star energy rating.

Philips Air Fryer Essential Compact ─ $199* (save $80)

This 4.1L Philips air fryer (HD9200/21) has adjustable temperature and heat settings (up to 200°C) to help you nail your French fries and chicken wings every time. It also comes with Bake, Grill, Roast and Reheat, as well as a timer, automatic shut-off, and a removable basket for easy cleaning. It offers up to 1400W of heating power and comes in a stylish white finish. It’s compatible with the NutriU app which gives you hundreds of air fryer recipes to try.

Sôlt Portable Pizza Oven ─ $399* (save $200)

This portable pizza oven by Sôlt can cook a Neapolitan pizza or Margherita in just 60 seconds. It features a powerful 4.2kW cast iron gas burner which allows the oven to reach temperatures of up to 500°C. This high heat helps to bake the pizza with a crispy crust, although you can also cook fish and meat. This model has a slimline design with a die-cast aluminium body, collapsible legs, and a collapsible pizza peel which means you can store it anywhere without fuss. A carry bag is included to keep your precious protected when not in use.

What brands are having Boxing Day sales?

Most of Australia’s major retailers offer Boxing Day deals, including, not but limited to:

Bing Lee

JB Hi-Fi

Kogan

Amazon Australia

eBay

Catch

ALDI

Big W

Myer

David Jones

Sheridan

Rebel Sport

Vodafone

Optus

Adidas

Nike

ASOS

The Iconic

Adore Beauty

MAC Cosmetics

MECCA

Sephora

Check out respective retailers’ websites and those of major department stores to see what Boxing Day deals are advertised – it’s a good idea to keep your eye out for early-bird offers. Boxing Day sales span a broad range of retail categories including fashion, consumer electronics, tech, beauty, toys, pets, homewares, and more.

Compare Appliances

*Prices accurate as of December 2022.