Get a load of these dishwasher deals this Boxing Day

The event that has everyone rushing to secure a parking spot nice and early at the biggest shopping centres around town is the Boxing Day sales. If you’re in the market for a new dishwasher, this could be a good time to load up on some great deals. To help you in your quest, Canstar Blue has the lowdown on some of the best deals on new dishwashers from big-name brands including Bosch, Smeg, Technika and Omega.

Dishwasher Sales

From December 25, 2020 (online) to December 30, 2020, you can get more than $200 off dishwashers at The Good Guys and Appliances Online. See below for some of the standout deals from our affiliated partners.

Bosch Serie 4 Freestanding Dishwasher (SMS50E32AU)

Priced at $709, down from $999 – (save $290)

This modest freestanding dishwasher from Bosch features 14 place settings. It’s equipped with Bosch’s unique RackmaticPlus height-adjustable top basket to help fit long-stemmed glasses at the top or large serving plates at the bottom, while its VarioFlex foldable plate racks are designed for pots and pans.

There are five wash programs to choose from, including VarioSpeed, Super Wash and Eco. This model also has a half-load option, allowing you to put on a smaller load using less water. Plus, it operates at a low noise level of just 48 decibels and features a LoadSensor, which is stated to use a precise amount of water and electricity based on the load size.

Energy efficiency rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Water efficiency rating (WELS): 4 stars

This model has a 600mm width, and 845mm height, and 600mm depth. Its freestanding design gives you the flexibility of setting up the unit wherever you want in your kitchen as long as you have the space for it.

Smeg 45cm Slimline Freestanding Dishwasher (DWA4510X)

Priced at $1,692, down from $1,990 – (save $298)

This 45cm Smeg dishwasher has a 10-place setting capacity. Its upper and middle baskets are said to be fully adjustable, allowing you to fit in pots and pans with ease. It features a stainless-steel finish for those after a unit that blends seamlessly with the background.

There are five programs to choose from, plus five Quick Programs. Some of these include Eco, Rapid 27 Min and Ultra Clean. Expect a noise level of 48 decibels. Additional features include a Delay Start timer, allowing you to make use of off-peak energy price tariffs. Plus, it comes with a child safety lock, so that the programs don’t get interrupted by curious fingers.

Energy efficiency rating: 3 stars

3 stars Water efficiency rating (WELS): 3.5 stars

This unit has a 448mm width, and 850mm height, and 600mm depth, so make sure it fits in your kitchen. However, with its freestanding design, it makes it a little easier in terms of installation.

Technika 60cm Stainless-Steel Dishwasher (TSDW14GG)

Priced at $395, down from $499 – (save $104)

This 60cm unit from Technika has 14 place settings with an adjustable top basket. It’s designed with an electronic control panel and an LED display.

It’s equipped with six wash programs, which includes Intensive, Heavy, Normal, 60 Minute, 30 Minute and Pre-Rinse. On top of this, you’ll find a Delay Start function of up to 24 hours, plus extra drying and half load options. It operates at a noise level of 52 decibels, and for safety, it’s equipped with a child lock and overflow protection.

Energy efficiency rating: 3 stars

3 stars Water efficiency rating (WELS): 4 stars

It’s 845mm high, 600mm wide, and 600mm deep, so make sure to take down all your measurements before purchasing to avoid disappointments when it doesn’t fit. Similarly to the other units above, this one is also a freestanding model.

Omega 60cm Compact Fully Integrated Dishwasher (OFI101XKIT)

Priced at $629, down from $799 – (save $170)

A slightly smaller model than the other options above, this Omega dishwasher is equipped with six place settings. It features a flexible top basket, and is stated to fit plates up to 25cm in size. Additionally, it has a stainless-steel finish.

Its seven wash programs allow you to deal with a variety of dirty dishes, whether you need an Intensive wash or a Rapid wash. Plus, this Omega dishwasher has a half-load option, so you can wash dishes with less water when it’s only half full and make us of the off-peak times with its Delay Start function. Expect a noise level of 47 decibels when in operation.

Energy efficiency rating: 2.5 stars

2.5 stars Water efficiency rating (WELS): 3.5 stars

This model features a 590mm width, and 480mm height, and 537mm depth. It also has a freestanding design, meaning you can place it anywhere in your kitchen where there’s space.

Other Dishwasher Sales

Here’s what else you can find in the dishwasher department at this time of year:

Model Sale Price RRP Savings Blanco Freestanding Dishwasher (BDW8345X) $679 $999 $320 Bosch Serie 2 Freestanding Dishwasher (SMS40E08AU) $867 $1,199 $332 Omega Fully Integrated Dishwasher (OFI604A) $949 $1,149 $200

Source: Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of December 2020.

Dishwashers certainly aren’t cheap, so finding a good deal during this sales time might have you saving big bucks. However, it would still be wise to do your own research and shop around before settling down on one dishwasher. There are plenty of brands to consider, as well as different types of units, whether you’re looking for an integrated model or a freestanding option. Happy shopping!

Picture credits: hedgehog94/Shutterstock.com.

*Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of December 2020.