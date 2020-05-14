The cost of buying new home appliances can sometimes get our heads spinning, especially if you’re starting out from scratch. Canstar Blue research shows that Aussies spend an average of $599 on new clothes dryers alone, and clearly make the most out of it by holding onto the same appliance for nearly eight years on average.

To help you find a budget friendly dryer that won’t squeeze your wallet dry, we spill the load on where you can score the cheapest clothes dryers in Australia.

Cheapest clothes dryers

Here are some of the cheapest clothes dryers we’ve been able to find online from a few popular brands.

Model Retailer Price Kogan 6kg Vented Tumble Dryer Kogan $299* Simpson 4.5kg Vented Dryer Harvey Norman $499* Fisher & Paykel 7kg Vented Dryer Bing Lee $659* Haier 8kg Condenser Dryer The Good Guys $849* Esatto 7kg Condenser Dryer Appliances Online $999* Beko 8kg Sensor Controlled Heat Pump Dryer JB Hi-Fi $1,149*

*Prices taken from respective retailers, Appliances Online and Bing Lee and correct as of May 2020.

Kogan

Kogan doesn’t have as wide a selection as other retailers when it comes to clothes dryers, but it does have a few affordable options to suit most budgets. Its own line of budget appliances is particularly inexpensive, with models starting from a very competitive price of just $299. The online retailer even offers a Kogan heat pump dryer for $699, close to half the price of what’s usually available elsewhere for that type of dryer.

Kogan 6kg Vented Tumble Dryer – $299*

A low price doesn’t necessarily mean you have to skimp out on features, especially with many new dryers like the Kogan 6kg Vented Tumble Dryer now containing smart features regardless of its price tag.

The intelligent humidity sensor in this budget dryer is one example. It’s designed to gauge the amount of moisture in garments before switching the machine off once it detects that clothes are dry. This can help save on energy costs by limiting the amount of electricity used to only what’s necessary for each unique load, as well as avoid damage caused by over-drying. Other features include:

2-star energy efficiency rating

Four preset cycle programs

Anti-crease mode

IPX4 water resistant rating

Built-in timer, with options ranging between 20 and 200 minutes

Removable double layer lint filter

Wall mounting kit

A slightly larger but similarly priced option from the online retailer is the Kogan 7kg Series 7 Vented Dryer, retailing for $399.

Check Latest Prices at Appliances Online^

Advertisement

Harvey Norman

Most low-cost dryers available at Harvey Norman are vented dryers, starting from just under $500 for the Simpson 4.5kg Vented Dryer. Condenser dryers are the next most affordable, offering double the capacity for about $300 more with the Haier 8kg Condenser Dryer.

If a lack of space is a big reason for buying a budget unit, washer-dryer combos begin around the $1,200 mark for models from high-end brands like Samsung and LG. Keep in mind the dryer capacity on these hybrid dryers tends to sit on the small side, usually ranging between 5kg-6kg, compared to the washer which is generally 8.5kg.

Simpson 4.5kg Vented Dryer – $499*

The Simpson 4.5kg Vented Dryer is a compact unit which uses rotary dial control. It offers reverse tumbling action to help prevent clothes from tangling and ensure even drying. It also contains an auto cool down function to reduce creasing. Here are more features included in this model:

5-star energy rating

Two-year warranty

Front or rear venting

Wall mount option available

Child lock

However, while many cheap clothes dryers have a low energy efficiency rating, this Simpson dryer maintains a 1.5-star energy rating and is claimed to consume 219kWh each year.

Check Latest Prices at Appliances Online^

Bing Lee

Bing Lee offers a few vented dryers for less than $600, including models from major brands such as Fisher & Paykel, Simpson, Electrolux and Haier. Most of these budget dryers have a small capacity of 4.5kg, although there are 6kg dryers also available. Prices for a non-vented dryer start from $899, but models with higher capacity generally cost more than $1,100 (for at least 8kg capacity).

Fisher & Paykel 7kg Vented Dryer – $659*

This Fisher & Paykel model features auto-sensing technology which detects moisture levels inside the drum and turns off the machine once the items are dry. Again, this is claimed to avoid over-drying and minimises energy consumption. The front load machine also includes a reverse tumbling function which moves in both clockwise and anti-clockwise motions to ensure quick and even drying. Extra features include:

2-star energy efficiency rating

Two-year manufacturer’s warranty

180° door opening

Four temperature settings

Six fabric care cycles

Includes wall brackets and a control panel that can be inverted

This premium Fisher & Paykel clothes dryer can be installed as a freestanding unit on the floor, or mounted on the wall using the brackets sold with the model.

Check Latest Prices at Appliances Online^

The Good Guys

The Good Guys offer a variety of heat pump dryers, condenser dryers and washer-dryer combos for anywhere between $245 and $3,299. Similar to other retailers, most low-priced models sit within the $245-$500 mark and mainly consist of vented dryer options. There are a couple more condenser dryer and sensor dryer options also available from Fisher & Paykel and Haier before you’ll need to start forking out for machines costing closer to $1,000.

Haier 8kg Condenser Dryer – $849*

This Haier Condenser Dryer features 16 drying programs to accommodate a variety of fabric types and four temperature settings. Its most unique feature is the drying rack, which has been designed to hold and protect items that may be damaged if tumbled. These include things like sports shoes, hats, woollen garments and delicates. Extra features include:

2-star energy efficiency rating

Two-year manufacturer’s warranty

Anti-crease function

Sensor drying

Child lock

The Haier clothes dryer comes with a drain away hose and tank to empty out condensed water.

Check Latest Prices at Appliances Online^

Appliances Online

Appliances Online generally has a wider variety of brands compared to other retailers, and usually offers a discount on the original retail price. The most affordable option is the Esatto 4.5kg vented dryer, usually available for $399. Similar to other retailers, the majority of the inexpensive models provide a small capacity of no more than 6kg.

The price then jumps to $849 for the cheapest condenser dryer, with the least expensive being the Euromaid 6kg Condenser Dryer selling for $849. Meanwhile, the cost of heat pump dryers begins from $1,399 for the Seiki 7kg Heat Pump Dryer.

Esatto 7kg Condenser Dryer – $999*

The Esatto 7kg Condenser Dryer is recommended for small to medium-sized households. It’s also said to be more space friendly compared to vented dryers since condenser units collect most of the moisture internally, instead of venting it as steam like with vented dryers. Other features include:

2-star energy efficiency rating

Two-year manufacturer’s warranty

Dial rotary control

This Esatto dryer features 16 drying programs, anti-crease mode and delay start. It also contains child-safe features such as door lock and button lock.

Check Latest Prices at Appliances Online^

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi sells a variety of vented, condenser and heat pump dryers from popular brands like Asko, Beko, LG, Electrolux, Samsung, Haier and Fisher & Paykel. Prices start from $399 for vented dryers such as the Haier 4kg Sensor Vented Dryer, $949 for condenser units like the Beko 7kg Sensor Controlled Condenser Dryer and $1,149 for heat pump models.

Beko 8kg Sensor Controlled Heat Pump Dryer – $1,149*

Heat pump dryers are among the priciest options and generally start at the $1,500 mark. But brands such as Beko deliver affordable alternatives like the Beko 8kg Sensor Controlled Heat Pump Dryer for a few hundred dollars less.

The AquaWave system is boasted as being its standout feature, supposedly ensuring gentle garment care and improved drying performance. This is apparently thanks to the curved door and unique paddles which move the laundry in a wave-like action inside the drum. Extra features include:

6-star energy efficiency rating

15 drying programs

Two-year manufacturer’s warranty

10-year motor and compressor warranty

This Beko dryer comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, although you can extend this to five years by registering your appliance with Beko within 90 days of the purchase date.

Check Latest Prices at Appliances Online^

Which clothes dryer should I buy?

Vented dryers are typically the cheapest type of clothes dryer to buy and are the most common type of dryers purchased, according to Canstar Blue research. Their downside is that they may cost you more in the long run because they’re typically less energy efficient than other models.

It will be a good idea to take note of how much you usually wash, so you can get a better idea of what your dryer capacity should be. While a 4.5kg machine might cost less upfront, the price of doing multiple small loads can seriously add up compared to a single, large basket’s worth.

There are also different ways you can still purchase a dryer for a low upfront price and minimise running costs. For example, many smart dryers have eco-friendly programs designed to limit electricity and water consumption. You can also use the dryer in off-peak periods and avoid underloading the appliance.

Compare Clothes Dryers