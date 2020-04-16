While a high-end fridge with all the bells and whistles might seem cool, the price tag can certainly leave you feeling a little lukewarm. Unfortunately, sometimes picking the cheapest model from any ol’ brand out there means compromising on capacity and efficiency, which can affect long-term running costs. To help you find your ‘forever fridge’, or at least one that can survive a few years, we look at the cheapest fridges from several appliance giants as well as some from the most searched brands online. Our guide will also give you the scoop on a couple of options you can get with AfterPay and rental services.

Cheapest bar fridges

Model Price Kogan 46L WhiteCold Bar Fridge $89.99 (RRP)* Esatto 91L Bar Fridge EBF915 $389 (RRP)* Westinghouse 138L Bar Fridge $437 (RRP)*

*Prices taken from respective retailers and Appliances Online and correct as of April 2020.

Kogan 46L WhiteCold Bar Fridge

It’s not easy to find a fridge for under $100, but online retailer Kogan manages to deliver the goods (literally) with the Kogan 46L WhiteCold Bar Fridge. This compact freestanding bar fridge unit can be installed under benchtops or slot into corners as a freestanding unit. The Kogan model has a 1.5-star energy efficiency rating (consumes 221kWh/year) and comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. It also features a slide-out wire shelf and reversible door. Keep in mind this upfront price doesn’t include the delivery fee, which usually varies based on your location and the amount (and type) of items you end up purchasing in a single checkout.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 446mm x 480mm x 475mm

446mm x 480mm x 475mm RRP: $89*

Esatto 91L Bar Fridge EBF915

This Esatto unit contains many of the standard features you can expect from a full-size fridge, such as a crisper drawer, removable glass shelving, adjustable thermostat and adjustable levelling front feet; but in a compacted version you can stash under a benchtop. It has a 1.5-star energy efficiency rating and requires manual defrosting every six to 12 months.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 515mm x 860mm x 550mm

515mm x 860mm x 550mm RRP: $389*

Westinghouse 138L Bar Fridge

This 2.5-star energy efficiency rated fridge is marketed as an economical model, especially as it uses a R600A refrigerant which is considered as a more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional refrigerants. Features include a reversible door, LED lighting and an egg tray. The Westinghouse fridge can also be used as one half of a perfect pair with the Westinghouse 91L Bar Freezer.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 560mm x 845mm x 575mm

560mm x 845mm x 575mm RRP: $437*

Cheapest top mount fridges

Model Price Esatto 91L Mini Top Mount Fridge EBF91B $399 (RRP)* Kelvinator 231L Top Mount Fridge $639 (RRP)* Westinghouse 230L Top Mount Fridge $799 (RRP)*

*Prices taken from respective retailers and Appliances Online and correct as of April 2020.

Esatto 91L Mini Top Mount Fridge EBF91B

Size doesn’t matter, it’s about how you use it – which is why smaller units like the Esatto 91L Mini Top Mount Fridge might be worth considering if you’re looking for a versatile appliance that doesn’t take up space in the kitchen. This 91L bar fridge might be ideal for homes with minimal room or single-person households that don’t need much storage. It can also be used to store makeup and skincare products, snacks, or simply just as extra fridge space.

A unique feature is the reversible door, which allows you to swap the direction of the door hinges so you can open the fridge from the side you prefer. This can be seen in larger and more expensive models like the Esatto 239L Top Mount Fridge ETM239W. Some other features include a freezer and crisper drawer. But with a 1.5-star energy efficient rating, the Esatto bar fridge may not be the most economical option if you’re looking to keep your running costs in check.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 470mm x 837mm x 492mm

470mm x 837mm x 492mm RRP: $399*

Kelvinator 231L Top Mount Fridge

The Kelvinator fridge contains many standard features you can expect from pricier models, such as SpillSafe shelves, a humidity-controlled vegetable crisper and a FlexStor system which allows you to choose where you want the door storage compartments to go. The Kelvinator refrigerator has a 2-star energy efficiency rating, and comes with 155L fridge capacity and 76L freezer capacity.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 540mm x 1,405mm x 615mm

540mm x 1,405mm x 615mm RRP: $639*

Westinghouse 230L Top Mount Fridge

Unlike some low price refrigerators, this Westinghouse top mount fridge comes with a removable twice and ice serve feature. It also includes a FlexStor door bin storage system, multi-flow air delivery system, full-width humidity controlled crisper bin and chiller drawer. The 230L capacity unit has a 3.5-star energy efficiency rating.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 540mm x 1440mm x 615mm

540mm x 1440mm x 615mm RRP: $799*

Cheapest bottom mount fridges

Model Price Seiki 278L Bottom Mount Fridge $699 (RRP)* Beko 335L Bottom Mount Fridge $849 (RRP)* Westinghouse 340L Bottom Mount Fridge $1,069 (RRP)*

*Prices taken from respective retailers and Appliances Online and correct as of April 2020.

Seiki 278L Bottom Mount Fridge SC-278AU7BM

Seiki is probably among some of the most common brand names you’ll see when shopping for an affordable fridge. This 278L bottom mount fridge is an economical option which contains standard features like temperature control, adjustable shelves and a crisper drawer. It has a 2-star energy efficiency rating and offers 213L fridge capacity and 65L freezer capacity.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 545mm x 1800mm x 625mm

545mm x 1800mm x 625mm RRP: $699*

Beko 335L Bottom Mount Fridge BBM335W

The most unique feature of this Beko bottom mount fridge is its active fresh blue light technology, which is said to help keep fruits and vegetables maintain their flavours and nutrients for long lasting freshness. The IonGuard function is also claimed to minimise any bad smells that might cause bacteria to grow. The Beko fridge has a 3.5-star energy efficiency rating.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 600mm x 1720mm x 660mm

600mm x 1720mm x 660mm RRP: $849*

Westinghouse 340L Bottom Mount Fridge WBB3499WG

This Westinghouse bottom mount refrigerator comes with a twist ice function and ice bin, full-width dairy bin, and both removable and adjustable inner shelving and storage bins. It has a 3.5-star energy efficiency rating, and provides 237L fridge capacity and 102L freezer capacity.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 598mm x 1646mm x 661mm

598mm x 1646mm x 661mm RRP: $1,069*

Cheapest upright fridges

Model Price Kogan 129L SteelCold Stainless Steel Fridge $299.99 (RRP)* Haier 241L Upright Fridge HRZ241 $679 (RRP)* Fisher & Paykel 373L Upright Fridge RF373SRDW1 $1,449 (RRP)*

*Prices taken from respective retailers and Appliances Online and correct as of April 2020.

Kogan 129L SteelCold Stainless Steel Fridge

The Kogan 129L SteelCold Stainless Steel Fridge is claimed to work just as well as a full-size unit and comes with a separate chiller compartment, veggie crisper and reversible door. This model also has a 2.5-star energy efficiency rating, which supposedly uses 202.94kWh per year. Other features include slide-out and removable glass shelves and adjustable feet.

Compared to other compact options such as bar fridges, this Kogan refrigerator seems to offer generous storage space for a low price. Similar budget-friendly options include the Hisense 47L Bar Fridge, which retails for $199, and two Esatto models with 46L and 95L capacity respectively costing just under $300 each. But keep in mind this doesn’t include the delivery fee.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 500mm x 860 x 540mm

500mm x 860 x 540mm RRP: $229*

Haier 241L Upright Fridge HRZ241

The Haier 241L Upright Fridge is one of many lower capacity models that can be used as add-on fridge space or as part of a pigeon pair setup (combination of two separate single-door upright units). This model comes with a reversible door, both adjustable and fixed shelves, removable vegetable crisper and manual defrost. While it’s among some of the most affordable fridges, it has a fairly low energy efficiency rating of 1.5 stars and doesn’t contain a freezer.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 550mm x 1430mm x 580mm

550mm x 1430mm x 580mm RRP: $679

Fisher & Paykel 373L Upright Fridge RF373SRDW1

This frost-free upright fridge is among the cheapest options Fisher & Paykel has to offer and includes SpillSafe shelves, adjustable shelving, a humidity control lid and air circulating fan. It comes with 373L capacity and has a 2-star energy efficiency rating. But unlike many of the appliances listed here, the Series 5 appliance is a fridge-only model and doesn’t contain a freezer.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 635mm x 1425mm x 715mm

635mm x 1425mm x 715mm RRP: $1,449*

Cheapest side-by-side fridges

Model Price Hisense 624L Side by Side Fridge / Freezer $1,349 (RRP)* LG 687 Side by Side Fridge $1,949 (RRP)* Samsung 676L Side by Side Refrigerator $2,599 (RRP)*

*Prices taken from respective retailers and Appliances Online and correct as of April 2020.

Hisense 624L Side by Side Fridge / Freezer

If you prefer to have a water dispenser but don’t want to deal with the plumbing needed to install the water pipe, the refillable water dispenser in this Hisense side-by-side fridge might be worth considering. The fridge-freezer combo has a 3-star energy efficiency rating and comes with 385L fridge storage and 239L freezer capacity.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 908mm x 1780mm x 745mm

908mm x 1780mm x 745mm RRP: $1,349*

LG 687 Side by Side Fridge

While on the pricier end, this LG side-by-side fridge is still among one of the most affordable options in the brand’s range. It comes with an Anti-fingerprint Finish, Moisture Balance Crisper, BioShield Door Seals, tempered glass shelving and a twist ice maker and ice bin. LG offers a 10-year warranty on its inverter linear compressor. This model has a 3-star energy efficiency rating, and includes 422L fridge capacity and 265L freezer storage.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 912mm x 1790mm x 912mm

912mm x 1790mm x 912mm RRP: $1,949*

Samsung 676L Side by Side Refrigerator

The large family size refrigerator features All-Around Cooling technology to ensure even temperature inside the fridge by circulating cool air through air-vents located on each shelf. The unit also includes Power Cool and Power Freeze functions, SpaceMax to help you make the most of the internal storage, and an ice and twist dispenser. This Samsung side-by-side refrigerator has a 3-star energy efficiency rating and provides 429L fridge capacity and 247L freezer capacity.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 912mm x 1780mm x 716mm

912mm x 1780mm x 716mm RRP: $2,599*

Cheapest French door fridges

Model Price Haier 514L French Door Fridge $1,499 (RRP)* Samsung 533L French Door Fridge $2,099 (RRP)* Fisher & Paykel 519L French Door Fridge $2,399 (RRP)*

*Prices taken from respective retailers and Appliances Online and correct as of April 2020.

Haier 514L French Door Fridge

French Door fridges are typically ideal for families and larger households due to extra storage space these types of units provide compared to other styles of refrigerators. For something affordable, this frost-free Haier refrigerator is on the more budget-friendly side when it comes to French Door fridges. It comes with six door shelves, twist ice maker, an Antibacterial system and a shallow top freezer drawer for convenient access. The Haier fridge has a 3-star energy efficiency rating, and contains 335L fridge capacity and 139L freezer storage.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 833mm x 1804mm x 666mm

833mm x 1804mm x 666mm RRP: $1,499*

Samsung 533L French Door Fridge

For a high-end French Door fridge from a premium brand, the frost-free Samsung 533L unit contains many features you can expect from its refrigerators. This includes Twin Cooling Technology to cool the fridge and freezer separately, as well as Space Max technology and a twist ice maker. It also comes with a built-in water dispenser that doesn’t require plumbing work. The Samsung fridge has a 2.5-star energy rating and offers 351L fridge storage and 182L freezer storage.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 817mm x 1,798mm x 775mm

817mm x 1,798mm x 775mm RRP: $2,099*

Fisher & Paykel 519L French Door Fridge

This Fisher & Paykel model is a true family size fridge which contains ActiveSmart Foodcare technology that helps save energy and keep food fresh by adjusting its settings to match your household’s habits. This is apparently achieved by monitoring the temperature, airflow and humidity of your fridge. Other features include SpillSafe shelves, full extension freezer drawer, gallon bottle door shelf, SmartTouch control panel and adaptive defrost. This Fisher & Paykel fridge has a 3.5-star energy rating and comes with 360L fridge capacity and 159L freezer capacity.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 790mm x 1715mm x 695mm

790mm x 1715mm x 695mm RRP: $2,399*

Buying a fridge with Afterpay

Got home to a fridge that has suddenly stopped working? Afterpay can help you replace your appliance without having to fork out for the entire cost upfront. If you’ve never used it before, it essentially works as a ‘buy now, pay later’ system which splits the total cost into four interest-free instalments paid every fortnight. It’s pretty much just like a lay-by, but you get to take your purchase home on the spot. Some retailers which offer Afterpay for fridges include:

Appliances Online

Kogan

Bing Lee

David Jones

Even eBay offers AfterPay on a number of brand new and second-hand fridges.

If you manage to find yourself a perfect match on Appliances online, keep in mind that many online retailers also offer free removal of old disconnected appliances whenever you buy certain fridges or other appliances. This means the driver can help you switch out your existing unit for the new model when it’s delivered!

Renting a fridge

Did you know houses and apartments aren’t the only things up for rent? There are plenty of services which let you lease new and ‘almost new’ (but definitely not old and run down) appliances like fridges and freezers. If you don’t want to commit to buying a fridge, or only need one for extra storage for a time, you can rent mint second-hand fridges which are fully refurbished and no older than three years old from appliance rental companies like Radio Rentals.

Generally, you’ll need to apply by providing information such as photo ID, residential details, credit history, personal referees and maybe even information about income, expenses and ongoing financial commitments. Once you’ve been accepted, there’s a variety of plans and terms to choose from to suit different budgets and circumstances. Think about it like a mini home for your food!

There are a few Australia-wide and state-specific rental companies out there, including:

Radio Rentals

Hireworks

Direct Appliance Rentals

Mr Rental

Picture credits: hedgehog94/Shutterstock.com, pixel-shot/Shutterstock.com