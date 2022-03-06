Is the ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO robot vac worth it? Review

ECOVACS has launched its latest generation robot vacuum – the DEEBOT NEO – on sale in ALDI’s Special Buys for $399 (or half price) for a limited time from March 9.

If you’re wondering whether ECOVACS’ latest model is worth buying, we’ve done a review of its specs, and functions. Hint: It’s a yes!

ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO review

Gretchen Wieners (Mean Girls) would call this nifty, time-saving appliance ‘so fetch’. The latest DEEBOT NEO could be your best and most affordable cleaning mate yet, retailing for just $799 RRP (full price). This two-in-one robot vacuum can both vacuum and mop hard floors at the same time, and features customised settings for suction power, water flow, and cleaning sequences for each room.

It uses laser detection technology (TrueMapping & dToF) to scan floor maps in seconds and plan an efficient cleaning path for each room and floor type in your house. It also has a decent detection distance of up to 10 meters and can detect objects as small as two millimeters (the width of a spaghetti noodle), although it may not pick up pet hair as well as a stick vacuum or handheld vacuum would.

The DEEBOT NEO is ECOVACS’ most powerful vacuum yet with an optimised pressure retention system and upgraded 2600Pa suction power (Pascal Pressure Unit) − double that of previous models.

As mentioned, its dual functionally gives it the ability to mop and vacuum (with OZMO tech) in a single pass thanks to its electronic water pump and reservoir – meaning the DEEBOT NEO can clean an entire home without the need for repeated stops to top up the water. So fetch! When the mopping plate is installed, the DEEBOT NEO will automatically turn on the mopping mode and users can manually manage the water level through the ECOVACS HOME app. It also uses sensors to automatically switch off the mopping mode or stop dampening the cloth once your surfaces are spanking clean or if it encounters carpets.

The DEEBOT NEO will instantly detect and react to carpets then choose to boost the power to Max+ Mode for a deeper clean. The Floating Brush 2.0 is also able to sweep and vacuum dust from deep cracks or gaps in the floor, while the robot vac’s slim design enables it to get underneath lower furniture and clean tight spaces without a headache or hurting your back.

The DEEBOT NEO also features a Virtual Boundary function that allows users to restrict the bot from entering specific areas if privacy is needed (in the bathroom after your morning coffee, for example).

When it comes time to recharge, the robot vacuum features automatic charging and continuous clean functions, meaning it will automatically return to its docking station when the battery runs low and continue cleaning where it left off as soon as it’s fully charged again. You can also turn on the auto-empty function for a total hands-free clean!

Other standout features of the DEEBOT NEO include:

Compatible with Auto-Empty Station: Available separately from ECOVACS, this large 2.5L disposable dust bag can hold debris collected for up to 30 days, and reduce the need to frequently clean the dustbin.

Available separately from ECOVACS, this large 2.5L disposable dust bag can hold debris collected for up to 30 days, and reduce the need to frequently clean the dustbin. Mapping of several levels: It can scan and store multiple maps of different floors in your home. The DEEBOT NEO will also customise an optimal cleaning path once identifying which map it is in. You can also customise which room you’d like the robot to clean on each floor.

It can scan and store multiple maps of different floors in your home. The DEEBOT NEO will also customise an optimal cleaning path once identifying which map it is in. You can also customise which room you’d like the robot to clean on each floor. Voice reporting : Your robot will keep you in the loop and report what it’s doing and give you real-time updates.

: Your robot will keep you in the loop and report what it’s doing and give you real-time updates. ECOVACS HOME app control: You can use the app to conveniently monitor and control your robot, including scheduling a cleaning time or checking the current cleaning status. Maps can be stored and individually adapted – with functions such as Virtual Boundary, for example, which limits the robotic vacuum cleaner’s operating area. The DEEBOT NEO also manages its own updates using ‘Over The Air’ technology.

You can use the app to conveniently monitor and control your robot, including scheduling a cleaning time or checking the current cleaning status. Maps can be stored and individually adapted – with functions such as Virtual Boundary, for example, which limits the robotic vacuum cleaner’s operating area. The DEEBOT NEO also manages its own updates using ‘Over The Air’ technology. Smart home device compatibility: Remote control your DEEBOT NEO with Google Home or Amazon Echo and by linking your smart devices to your robot.

Remote control your DEEBOT NEO with Google Home or Amazon Echo and by linking your smart devices to your robot. High-efficiency air filter: Features a high-efficiency three-layer filtration system that can filter up to 99% of dust particles and allergens in the air.

Features a high-efficiency three-layer filtration system that can filter up to 99% of dust particles and allergens in the air. Safety features: These include stair safety technology and anti-collision systems.

Is the ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO worth it?

The ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO is absolutely worth it and does exactly what it promises (check more online reviews to see how). Its unique mapping technology, coupled with customised settings and cleaning sequences, allow for an efficient and tailored clean for each room and floor type in your home (because no two rooms are the same). Its electronic water pump and reservoir also remove the need for manual refills, while its ‘recharge and go’ function takes care of the unit when the battery runs low and sends it back to finish the job once it’s recharged. The ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO also features all the smart functions you’d expect like remote control, app compatibility, and laser and sensor technology. It’s the ideal cleaning companion (and fun cat toy) for households short on time.

Compare Vacuum Cleaners