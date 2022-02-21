Run, don’t walk: Kmart launches spectacular $25 sunset LED lamp

Kmart has just launched a trendy sunset LED lamp that projects sundown hues to bring holiday and travel vibes to your home. It’s part of the budget department store’s latest homewares range inspired by Australian nature.

Retailing for just $25, the Anko Smart Wi-Fi LED Sunset Lamp can be remotely controlled via the Genio app and scheduled to turn on and off at set times. The smart light also features a music-activated light mode that changes depending on the beat of a song, making it suitable for every occasion.

Kmart’s sunset lamp is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and features a USB charging cable, an adjustable head, and a colour-changing LED dimmable light.

Kmart also sells various other projection lamps including this Galaxy Light that can be used as a decorative or night light. It features 16 colours in 3D print light, touch and remote control, and a built-in rechargeable battery. It retails for $25.

If you’re looking for something to brighten up the kids’ rooms, this Projector Night Light can project star lights on the ceiling and play soothing sounds including lullabies, bird songs, and a heartbeat. It retails for $20.

For astronomy buffs, Kmart also offers this Mirabella Genio Wi-Fi Nebula & Star Projector for $69. It comes with a smart colour-changing nebula LED light and laser projector to help you enjoy the wonders of the cosmic atmosphere at home.

Kmart’s autumn homewares collection

Kmart’s latest living range features dusty pink and coral tones, (perfect for Autumn), as well as timeless pieces including bubble vases, bamboo pot holders, rattan coffee tables and bed heads, plus more.

Shoppers have already taken to social media to share their excitement over the latest homewares collection.

“I want one of everything, NOW,” said one Kmart fan.

“How is Kmart becoming this good?” another asked.

Compare Department Stores