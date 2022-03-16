$3,000 electric vehicle subsidy revs up Queensland motorists

The Queensland Government has announced a new electric vehicle (EV) subsidy aimed at ‘supercharging’ ownership over the next three years.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled a $3,000 rebate for Queenslanders who purchase a new EV that’s less than $58,000, as part of a $55 million package to combat road emissions.

The premier said the initiative is designed to help make electric vehicles more affordable.

“We are going to make the cost of buying electric cars just that little bit cheaper,” Palaszczuk said. “My government will provide a $3,000 subsidy for anyone buying an electric vehicle to the value of $58,000.”

BREAKING: From 1 July, the Queensland Government will provide a $3,000 subsidy for anyone buying an electric vehicle to the value of $58,000. We’re also committing $10 million to build even more public charging stations 🚗⚡ pic.twitter.com/oNp9weudHg — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 15, 2022

It’s an investment that mirrors similar schemes already in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, albeit roughly $10,000 below the capped EV price available in other states.

And it seems not all Queenslanders are happy about the news, venting their frustration on social media.

“Did you pick $58k to ensure most current EVs won’t be subsidised?” one person asked.

Another person wrote: “You need to change 58k to 68k. The 58k limit limits choice substantially.”

“This all but confirms the QLD Labor Government exists only for inner city yuppies. How does this policy help working class people living regionally who are more vulnerable to fuel prices?” one user asked.

At the time of publication, it means the subsidy will only apply to six electric car models, including the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona (short-range), Hyundai Ioniq and the new BYD Atto 3 model.

As part of QLD’s EV strategy, the rebate will also help contribute to the state’s commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050.

At least 15,000 new electric vehicles are expected to be subsidised as a result of the scheme, with motorists who buy an EV from 16 March 2022 reportedly eligible to claim the rebate once it opens in the new financial year.

$10 million has also been committed by the state government towards building more public charging infrastructure, and it has stated it will replace all eligible government fleet vehicles with EVs as current leases expire.

What EV subsidies are on offer in other states and territories?

Take a look below to see how QLD’s EV subsidy stacks up to other states and territories.

New South Wales

$3,000 rebate on new electric vehicle purchases under $68,750 (first 25,000 EVs)

Waived stamp duty on EVs less than $78,000

Victoria

$3,000 off new EV purchase if the purchase cost is less than $68,740 (more than 20,000 subsidies available)

Exempt from ‘luxury vehicle’ duty

Registration discount worth $100 (for passenger EVs)

South Australia

First 7,000 EVs sold will get a rebate worth $3,000 (vehicle price capped at $68,750)

EVs worth less than $78,000 are exempt from registration costs for three years

ACT

$15,000 interest-free loan to purchase a zero-emissions vehicle available to households and not-for-profits

Stamp duty waived on new vehicles

Free rego for two years

Tasmania

EV owners who rent out their car through share programs receive a $1,000 grant

Car rental firms get two-year waiver on EV purchases and registration

Northern Territory

Reduced registration fees over a five-year period

Reduced stamp duty over five years

Western Australia does not currently offer any incentives for motorists to make the switch to an EV. However, the state is currently working on a $21 million charging network project, which will see three long-distance networks incorporated from Perth to Kununurra, Esperance and Kalgoorlie.

Victorian EV drivers are also required to pay a controversial ‘road user charge’, which is equivalent to about 2.5 cents per kilometre.



