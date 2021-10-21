Victoria: How to apply for a $250 cash back on energy bills

The Victorian government is encouraging residents to apply for a $250 cash back on energy bills as part of a $797 million household relief package.

The ‘$250 Power Saving Bonus’ was introduced in February this year as a one-off payment aimed at providing financial assistance to Victorians experiencing bill stress due to the pandemic.

Despite 300,000 payments being claimed under the bonus already, there’s concerns many more are missing out.

“There are still many Victorian households who are eligible for help with their energy bills through this bonus and I encourage everyone who needs help to apply,” Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said in a statement.

“This one-off $250 payment provides immediate financial relief for those struggling to pay their power bills.”

The $250 Power Saving Bonus is only available to Victorian concession card holders. It is a one-off payment and can only be redeemed once per household.

To apply for the $250 Power Saving Bonus, head to the Compare Energy Victoria website.

Can I claim the $250 Power Saving Bonus?

The $250 Power Saving Bonus is only open to eligible concession card holders in Victoria. In order to receive the payment, you must live in the state, have a residential electricity account and receive payments under one of the following concession programs;

Centrelink Pensioner Concession

JobSeeker

Youth Allowance

Austudy or Abstudy

Department of Veterans Affairs Pensioner Concession

Or hold a Department of Veterans Affairs Gold Card

If you hold a Pension Concession Card or Health Care Card but don’t receive payments through one of the above-mentioned programs you will not be able to receive this bonus.

For full eligibility criteria, please visit the Compare Energy Victoria website.

If I’m eligible for the $250 Power Saving Bonus, what do I need handy to apply?

When filling out your application, you will need to submit a copy of the following;

A recent electricity bill

Your NMI number, which can be found at the top of your electricity bill

The card number for your Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card

You should receive an update on your application within 10 business days. If approved, this payment can then be transferred electronically to your bank account. Cheque payments are available if you prefer.

Final applications for this bonus payment will close on 31 January 2022.

Not eligible? Compare electricity plans in Victoria

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. Costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: p_saranya/Shutterstock.com