Electricity Rebates & Concessions

With power prices so volatile, it’s important to know what rebates or concessions you may be entitled to, to help keep costs under control.

Energy rebates are offered in every Australian state and territory, and while thousands are eligible for these concessions, only a fraction of people seem to realise. If you’re struggling with the price of electricity, then consider whether you could be receiving a government discount on energy.

Canstar Blue lists the rebates and concessions available in the following states: New South Wales

Queensland

Victoria

South Australia

NSW Electricity Rebates

New South Wales has multiple energy rebates for residential customers:

Low Income Household Rebate

Family Energy Rebate

Gas Rebate

Life Support Rebate

Medical Energy Rebate

Seniors Energy Rebate

Energy Accounts Payment Assistance Scheme

NSW Pensioner and Low-Income Household Rebate

This is a concession for pensioners, seniors, veterans and households struggling to keep on top of their electricity bill. It involves an annual payment of $285 to eligible NSW residents.

Concession name Low Income Household Rebate Rebate amount Up to $285 a year Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Be an electricity retailer customer or resident of an on-supplied scheme

Hold a Pensioner Concession Card, Department of Veterans Affairs Card or Health Care Card.

Low Income Household Rebate, NSW Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

NSW Family Energy Rebate

Low income families on family Tax benefit A or B may be eligible for an annual electricity rebate of $180. If you also receive the Low Income Household rebate (above), the Family Energy rebate is capped at $20. Please note the 2021-22 Family Energy Rebate will close at 11pm on 30 June 2022.

Concession name Family Energy Rebate Rebate amount Up to $180 a year Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Be an electricity retail customer or an on-supplied electricity account holder

Receive Family Tax Benefit A or B.

Family Energy Rebate, NSW Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

NSW Medical Energy Rebate

The medical rebate assists customers if they, or someone living them, is unable to self-regulate their body temperature. This is often associated with diseases like Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis, however an independent diagnosis is required to confirm the person is unable to control their body temperature before receiving the rebate.

Concession name Medical Energy Rebate Rebate amount Up to $285 a year Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Hold a Pensioner Concession Card, Department of Veterans Affairs Card or Health Care Card

Have been diagnosed with a condition that makes it difficult to self-regulate body temperature.

Medical Energy Rebate, NSW Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

NSW Life Support Rebate

If an electricity customer or someone living with them requires life support, they may be eligible to have the energy costs of their life support equipment rebated. To receive this rebate, the life support machine must be from the government’s approved list. The value of the rebate will vary with different equipment.

Concession name Life Support Rebate Rebate amount Depends on the support machine Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Require life support equipment from the NSW government’s approved list of equipment.

Have a doctor sign off that you need the equipment for your place of residence.

Life Support Rebate, NSW Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

NSW Gas Rebate

This rebate is essentially the gas equivalent of the low-income household electricity rebate. It provides pensioners, veterans and low-income natural gas and LPG customers with an annual rebate. Mains Natural gas customers receive $110 per year, while those receiving LPG can claim $121.

Concession name NSW Gas Rebate Rebate amount Up to $110 a year Energy type Natural Gas Eligibility requirements Be a natural gas retail customer or resident of on-supplied scheme, or, purchase LPG for domestic cooking, heating or hot water

Hold a PCC, DVA or HCC

NSW Gas Rebate, NSW Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

NSW Electricity Prices

NSW

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

QLD Electricity Rebates

The Queensland government provides a number of electricity and gas rebates to residential customers:

Electricity and Natural Gas Rebate

Electricity Only Rebate

Emergency Life Support

Medical Rebate

QLD Pensioner Electricity and Gas Rebate

The Queensland government gives a yearly payment to seniors, pensioners and veterans. It includes a large rebate on both electricity and gas for any electricity customer holding a Pensioner Concession Card, Queensland Seniors Card, Department of Veterans Affairs Card and anyone holding asylum-seeker status.

Concession name Electricity and Natural Gas Rebate Rebate amount $340.85 (electricity); $76.19 (gas) Energy type Electricity & Natural Gas Eligibility requirements Be an electricity retailer customer or resident of on-supplied scheme

Hold a Pensioner Concession Card, Queensland Seniors Card, Department of Veterans Affairs Card or ImmiCard.

QLD Pensioner’s Rebate, QLD Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

Electricity Life Support Concession

The Queensland government provides a rebate to customers suffering a serious illness which forces them to rely on a home-based oxygen concentrator or kidney dialysis machine. If you receive this concession, you will also receive special care in the event of power outages.

Concession name Electricity Life Support Concession Rebate amount $694.18 per year, or $57.85 per month for each oxygen concentrator; or $464.88 per year, or $38.74 per month for each kidney dialysis machine. Energy type Electricity & Natural Gas Eligibility requirements Have at least one resident on the property requiring life support

Received an oxygen concentrator or kidney dialysis machine free through a Queensland hospital or subsidy scheme.

Life Support Concession, QLD Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

Medical Cooling and Heating Rebate

Customers suffering with a condition making it difficult to self-regulate body temperature in extreme hot or cold may be eligible for an annual rebate on their electricity bill. You must hold a current Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card to receive this rebate and you must be diagnosed with qualifying medical condition.

Concession name Medical Cooling and Heating Electricity Concession Scheme Rebate amount $340.85 Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Have a qualifying medical condition that makes it difficult to regulate body temperature.

Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card

Life Support Concession, QLD Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

QLD Electricity Prices

QLD

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Victoria Electricity Rebates

Victoria has a number of electricity and gas rebates that not enough customers take advantage of. Rather than paying a fixed amount each year, Victorian rebates pay a percentage of your annual bill. This could possibly help you save hundreds of dollars on power each year. If your electricity use is over $2,973 however, you may need to apply for the Excess Electricity Concession to continue receiving a government discount. Vic rebates are the following:

Annual Electricity Concession

Controlled Load Electricity Concession

Non-Mains Energy Concession

Service to Property Charge Concession

Medical Cooling Concession

Life Support Concession

Winter Gas Concession

VIC Pensioner and Low-Income Earner Electricity Rebate

This rebate is for Victorian pensioners, seniors, veterans and low-income earners. It provides concession card holders with an annual rebate on electricity, equivalent to 17.5% of your bill.

Concession name Annual Electricity Concession Rebate amount 17.5% of your total bill after discounts and credits Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Hold a Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card.

Pensioner and Low-Income Concession, VIC Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

VIC Controlled Load Concession

Pensioners, seniors, veterans and low-income earners with a controlled load connecting their electric hot water or slab heating may be entitled to 13% off the controlled load fees. This is in addition to other rebates or concession customers might receive.

Concession name Controlled Load Electricity Concession Rebate amount 13% of controlled load charges after discounts and credits Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Have a smart meter and controlled load connection.

Hold a Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card.

Controlled Load Electricity Concession, VIC Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

VIC Non-Mains Energy Concession

If you don’t rely on grid electricity or mains natural gas, you may be entitled to the non-mains energy concession to help cover your annual costs. Non-mains sources of energy include LPG, firewood, heating oil, generator fuel and electricity accessed through an embedded network. The rebate value depends on how much has been spent on energy that year.

Concession name Non-Mains Energy Concession Rebate amount $52 for spending from $100 to $302.99 $160 for spending from $303 to $911.99 $265 for spending from $912 to $1,516.99 $379 for spending from $1,517 to $2,165.99 $485 for spending from $2,166 to $2,770.99 $589 for spending $2,771 and above. Energy type LPG, firewood, heating oil, generator fuel and embedded energy. Eligibility requirements Hold a Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card.

Rely on non-mains energy

Non-Mains Energy Concession, VIC Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

VIC Electricity Supply Charge Concession

Concession card holders may be entitled to the supply charge concession, in addition to other concessions they may be eligible for. Under the supply charge concession, if your supply charges exceed your electricity usage charges, the supply charge is reduced to the cost of the electricity used.

Concession name Service to Property Charge Concession Rebate amount Supply charges exceeding usage charges are reduced to the cost of electricity used. Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Hold a Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card.

Electricity Supply Charge Concession, VIC Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

VIC Medical Cooling Concession

Electricity account holders suffering from an approved list of conditions can apply to receive a 17.5% electricity concession on top of the annual electricity concession (Total of 35%).

Concession name Medical Cooling Concession Rebate amount 17.5% of usage and service charges after discounts and credits Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Hold a Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card.

Suffer a condition from a list of pre-approved conditions that make it difficult to self-regulate body temperature.

Applies to domestic electricity usage and service costs between 1 November and 30 April

Medical Cooling Concession, VIC Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

VIC Life Support Concession

Concession card holders who require an eligible life support system at home could be entitled to the Victorian Government’s life support concession. This rebate only applies to oxygen concentrators, haemodialysis machines and intermittent peritoneal dialysis machines.

Concession name Life Support Concession Rebate amount 1,880 kWh worth of electricity per year Energy type Electricity Eligibility requirements Hold a Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card.

Require an eligible life support system

Life Support Concession, VIC Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

VIC Winter Gas Concession

This rebate helps pensioners and low-income families deal with the dreaded winter heating bill. Concession card holders that use mains natural gas can receive a concession of 17.5% off their gas bill, so long as it’s under $1,644 for the winter period (1 May to 31 October).

Concession name Winter Gas Concession Rebate amount 17.5% of your total bill after discounts and credits Energy type Gas Eligibility requirements Hold a Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card.

Winter Gas Concession, VIC Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

Excess Electricity and Gas Concession

Concession card holders with particularly high electricity or gas bills won’t be eligible for the standard pensioner concessions and will need to apply for the excess electricity or excess gas concessions. Just like the standard concessions, this is a 17.5% rebate. The only point of difference is that you’ll be required to make a declaration that you’re not using electricity and gas for commercial purposes.

VIC Electricity Prices

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. Costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

South Australia Electricity Rebates

South Australia also has a bunch of energy rebates like the other states, which are worth investigating for households struggling to pay their bills. Here are the concessions on offer in SA:

Energy Bill Concession

Medical Heating and Cooling Concession

Cost of Living Concession

SA Energy Concession Discount Offer

Residential Park Resident Concession

Home Dialysis Electricity Concession

SA Pensioner and Low-income Earner Energy Pension

The South Australian government has a catch-all rebate for pensioners, seniors, veterans and low-income earners. It is a $233.60 rebate to cover both electricity and gas (ie: If you have both electricity and gas, the rebate remains at $233.60).

Concession name Energy Bill Concession Rebate amount $233.60 to cover both electricity and gas Energy type Electricity, natural gas & LPG Eligibility requirements Hold a Pensioners Card, Seniors Card, Health Care card, DVA Gold Card or receive certain Centrelink benefits.

Energy Bill Concession, SA Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

SA Medical Concession

If a bill payer or someone living at the property suffers a condition that makes them unable to regulate their body temperature, the South Australian government offers a rebate to help with the cost of cooling and/or heating.

Concession name Medical Heating and Cooling Concession Rebate amount $233.60 to cover both electricity and gas Energy type Electricity, natural gas & LPG Eligibility requirements Must be diagnosed with a condition that makes it difficult to regulate body temperature. This must be signed off by a qualified medical practitioner.

Medical Concession, SA Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

Cost of Living Concession

The cost of living concession is a general concession to ease the cost of basic utilities like water, gas, medical bills and electricity. You can apply for this concession even if you’re receiving the Energy Bill Concession.

Concession name Cost of Living Concession Rebate amount Homeowners – $217.20 Homeowner retirees with seniors health card – $108.60 Tenants – $108.60 Energy type Electricity, gas and other utilities Eligibility requirements Hold a pension card, DVA card, health care card, seniors card, receive a selected Centrelink payment, or can show low income provisions are met.

Cost of Living Concession, SA Government. Accurate as of February 2022.

SA Electricity Prices

SA

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

How can I reduce my power bill?

Even if you’re eligible for a rebate, there’s a lot more every Aussie household can do to save on electricity and gas. If it’s been a while since you last compared energy retailers, then you could be paying too much for energy. Canstar Blue endeavours to help consumer make the most informed decision possible. To see if you could save on energy, check out our customer satisfaction ratings and price comparison tool below.