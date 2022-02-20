Coles has partnered with KitchenAid to give shoppers ‘free’ cookware as part of a new ‘collectables’ campaign, including a cast iron pot similar to a $499.95 branded version.

The supermarket giant has partnered with the premium cookware brand to offer six pieces of stylish matte black stoneware and cast iron cookware customers can collect for free using their Flybuys card.

From Wednesday 2, March, shoppers will be able to earn credits when they spend a minimum of $20 in one transaction and scan their Flybuys card at Coles stores and Coles Online.

The exclusive collectables cookware range includes a mini cocotte, a 15cm bowl, a small, medium, and large baker (all with an eco-friendly bamboo lid), a 29cm pie dish, and a 22cm cast iron casserole pot. The range is also designed to go straight from the oven or stovetop to the serving table.

Shoppers will need a minimum of 26 credits to collect the mini cocotte and up to 150 points for the cast iron pot similar to a $499.95 KitchenAid 26cm version. This means you may have to spend between $50 and $2oo to redeem free cookware, depending on which eligible products you buy.

Coles will also allow customers to take home pieces with ‘half credits, half pay’, where they’ll be able to redeem points for half of the cost of an item and pay for the other half.

In addition, the supermarket has introduced 1,500 everyday grocery items that now come with bonus credits to help shoppers rack up credits faster. This includes products from brands like Bega, Leggo’s, Chobani, Old El Paso, Finish, Airwick, Colgate, Nescafe, Wellness Road, and more.

Coles Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Ronson said Coles wanted to give customers more value with their grocery shop and help make premium kitchen products more accessible to everyone.

“We know Australians are real foodies and love entertaining so we are delighted to partner with such an iconic and sought-after brand like KitchenAid to reward our customers with something really special that they can only get at Coles,’ she said.

“To help customers get their hands on these items faster we’re again allowing them to redeem their points for half the cost of an item and simply pay for the other half.

“As well as joining forces with 37 household brands to offer bonus credits in order to help increase the accessibility of the program to those who may not spend as much on their weekly shop.”

The KitchenAid cookware range will also be available to purchase in stores, with prices starting from $26 for the KitchenAid mini cocotte and going up to $200 for the KitchenAid cast iron casserole pot.

Coles’ KitchenAid collectables campaign will run for three months or until stocks last.

Compare Supermarkets